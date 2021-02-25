'Dear White People' To Cast Rome Flynn For The Fourth And Final Season

Rome Fynn joins the cast of the American Comedy-drama Dear White People for the final season of the show. Starring Logan Browning, Brandon Bell, DeRon Horton, and Antoinette Robertson, Rome Fynn will play a recurring role in the Dear White People final season. Rome Flynn will play the character of David on the 10 episode series.

How Rome Flynn shared the news

Rome Flynn is best known for starring in How To Get Away With Murder, a hit thriller show. Rome Flynn took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans. Sharing an article of the news, Rome wrote in the caption 'honored. big dreams of being a hero' as he shared his enthusiasm with his followers. In the latest post by the actor, Flynn shared another article of the news and funnily wrote that he felt like Netflix adopted him.

Also Read: 'Queer Eye': Five Life-changing Lessons You Can Learn From Fab Five

Also Read: Netflix's 'Queer Eye' And 'Cheer' Rule The Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winner List

Fans' reaction to the news

Fans were quick to congratulate the actor on his achievement of being a part of the Dear White People Cast. Several fans and celebrities commented 'congratulations' under the actor's post. One of the fans commented that he deserved to play a huge character in a major TV show. Compliments and praises for the actors came pouring in after the news broke out.

Pic Credit: Rome Flynn Instagram.

Also Read: 'Queer Eye' Bags 7 Emmy Nominations, Tan France & JVN Share Their Excitement On Instagram

Also Read: 'Queer Eye' Host Karamo Brown Joins The Cast Of Netflix's 'Dear White People'

Dear White People Cast

The cast of Dear White People includes Antoinette Robertson who plays the role of Coco, Logan Browning playing Samantha White, Brandon P Bell as Troy Fairbanks, and DeRon Horton who plays Lionel Higgins. In the supporting role actors like John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Marque Richardson, and Nia Jervier can be seen in the comedy-drama.

Dear White People final season

Dear White People is all set to release its fourth and final season this year. The final season was renewed in October 2019 by Netflix. The production of the final season started in October 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic. The release date of the fourth season has not been confirmed yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.