'Queer Eye' Host Karamo Brown Joins The Cast Of Netflix's 'Dear White People'

Queer Eye fame Karamo Brown has now joined the cast of Netflix’s Dear White People in a recurring role. The actor has signed up for the fourth and the final season of the comedy-drama show, as reported by Deadline. Although, the makers have kept details regarding his character under wraps fans of the Queer Eye host are rejoicing. Dear White People season 4 will premiere online in 2021. In October 2019, the series was renewed for the fourth and final season by the OTT giant Netflix.

The comedy-drama series is based on the 2014 movie of the same name. The film’s director and author returned to helm the series as well. Dear White People follows the lives of several black college students at a fictional Ivy League Institution at Winchester University. The show is set against the backdrop of American race relations and showcases how racial tensions bubble just below the surface. This satirical creation touches upon the lives of the student of colours as they navigation through their college campus facing social injustice, political and cultural bias in the millennial age.

Dear White People’s cast is headlined by Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell and DeRon Horton who will reprise their role in the upcoming season. Each episode of the series focuses on a particular character, except for the finale. Meanwhile, Karamo Brown stars as a culture expert and host in Netflix’s show Queer Eye. His stint in the show has also garnered him the prestigious Primetime Emmy nomination as Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Apart from this, Brown last featured in the movie titled The Thing About Harry. Helmed by Peter Paige in collaboration with Josh Senter, the film chronicled the life of Sam, a young gay man who is reunited with his former high school acquaintance who would bully him. After crossing path with each other, the two men become friends before falling head over heels for each other. Brown essayed the role of Paul in the movie. Apart from this, he was also seen playing the brief role of Miguel Harris in Jeff Elinoff and Scott Thomas’ family sitcom Raven’s Home.

