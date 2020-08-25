'Death Note 2' Cast, Plot, Production, And Other Details That Fans Might Want To Know

Death Note is the American neo-noir supernatural thriller film that was based on a Japanese manga. The movie came out in 2017 on Netflix and made a huge splash. Many reports are now indicating that fans could soon see Death Note 2 on the OTT platform. Director Adam Wingard had mentioned in many interviews that Netflix wanted to make two movies of the Japanese manga. So read ahead to know all the details about Death Note 2 in the article below:

Death Note 2 Cast Details

Starting with director Adam Wingard, many news portals have reported that getting Adam to direct the movie will be a hard task for Netflix as he is already involved in many projects like Godzilla vs. Kong and many unnamed projects. All the titles are still in pre-production or production phases. So the chances of Adam Wingard directing the new Death Note film looks ver bleak, as reported by various outlets.

One aspect that is confirmed is - Greg Russo, the writer of Mortal Kombat and the Untitled Resident Evil Reboot, has been hired by the team to write for the movie. As reported by Digital Spy, Death Note's script will be prepared by Greg Russo, he also mentioned this in a tweet in November 2019. His tweet read - "Appreciate all the check-ins from #DeathNote fans. Have something very cool in the works for the franchise- can't talk about it yet but it's def alive and in good hands ;)" (sic). Take a look:

Appreciate all the check ins from #DeathNote fans. Have something very cool in the works for the franchise- can't talk about it yet but it's def alive and in good hands ;) 🍎 https://t.co/xLM96VWyTY — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) November 11, 2019

Talking about the Death Note 2 cast, in Death Note fans saw actors like Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualle, Willem Dafoe, Shea Whigham, and Lakeith Stanfield. Many of the characters in the movie were killed, so fans may not be able to see the same cast again in Death Note 2. However, an interesting fact about the movie is that the movie itself is of supernatural nature and talks a lot about death. So fans might be able to see some old characters back in the movie. No announcements related to the actual cast of the film has been made as of now.

Death Note 2 Plot and Production

As mentioned before, Death Note's plot is based on the Japanese manga of a similar name. Media houses have reported that the plot of Death 2 will also be based on the same. However, when Death Note first came out, the plotline was very controversial, so there might be little changes made. There have been no official announcements yet about the Death Note 2 plot.

Talking about production, there were many reports back in 2018 when the sequel was confirmed that the movie would soon go into production and be out. But there has been no confirmed news of the same and it has already been 2 years since the news. Halloween, reportedly, is the best time for the release of the movie but as no official announcement is made yet, chances are Death Note 2 is yet to go into production.

Death Note 2 Release Date

Neither Netflix nor Greg Russo has confirmed when the movie might release. The movie is yet to go into production and thus even assumptions about the release date cannot be made. Many news outlets are indicating that the movie might release soon but nothing is confirmed yet about Death Note 2.

