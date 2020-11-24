'Delhi Crime' bags International Emmy Award; Shefali Shah & others erupt in joy

Netflix’s Delhi Crime, based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, has made India proud on a global scale! The web series has bagged the Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards held on Monday. The victory sent the members of the cast and other stars of the film industry exulting in joy.

Delhi Crime bags International Emmy Award

The International Emmy Awards, which recognises content on TV and web outside the United States of America, was held virtually due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement about the Shefali Shah-starrer show winning the coveted prize, led to the team celebrating.

Shefali Shah even shared a video from the virtual telecast. The Dil Dhadakne Do star is also heard exclaiming, ‘Are you kidding me?' and 'Oh my God.'

The actor had played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who is tasked with solving the horrific crime case. The show, that aired from May 22, 2019 has been renewed for a second season. The show also featured Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Denzil Smith, Jaya Bhattacharya, among others.

The award was received by writer-director Richie Mehta, who thanked the producers, the team at Netflix, that aired the show, and other members of the team. He also named Shefali among the long list of people he thanked.

“This project was led by women, it was financed, put together and released by women. This crime was solved by women. This is for the courage of those women and so many women who face violence inflicted by men,” Mehta said in his winning speech. He also thanked Nirbhaya’s mother, and that there was not a day when he did not think about them.

Other members of the cast like Adil Hussain and Rajesh Taliang also expressed their delight and congratulated the team.

Delhi Crime #DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations! 😁😁😁😁💥💥💥💥💥 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 23, 2020

Delhi Crime sole victory for India

The other Indian nominees at the Emmy Awards were Four More Shots Please, that was nominated in the comedy category and Arjun Mathur in Best Actor category for Made in Heaven. However, Delhi Crime turned out to be the only win for the country.

The other winners of the night were best actors Billy Barratt, Glenda Jackson and shows Ninguém Tá Olhando, Responsible Child, Vertige de la chute, For Sama, Órfãos da Terra, #martyisdead and Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds.

