Arjun Mathur Talks About His Emmy Nomination, Says He Thought It Was Joke Or A Lie

International Emmy Awards Nomination were announced recently and Indian actor Arjun Mathur has earned a spot in the nominations. Arjun Mathur has been included in the International Emmy Awards Nomination for his role of Karan Mehra in the web series Made In Heaven. The actor is overjoyed on hearing this news. Arjun Mathur in his recent interview to Bollywood Hungama talked about how he felt after hearing this news of him earning a place in International Emmy Awards Nomination. Here is what he had to say about it.

Arjun Mathur on receiving the news of International Emmy Awards Nomination

Arjun Mathur has been nominated in the category, Best Performance by an Actor in the International Emmy Awards. During his interview, Arjun Mathur was asked about his International Emmy Awards Nomination. An overjoyed Arjun Mathur responded to it by saying it took him around ten minutes to just believe that this news is real as he first thought that it was either a joke, a lie or simply a misprint. He further added that it is a pretty big moment for him and it is hitting him slowly and he did not realize how big this news really is and it is sinking in more with each passing day.

Talking about the International Emmy Awards Nomination, Arjun Mathur said that he knew that the makers are submitting his performance for the category. He was informed about it around 6-8 months ago but he was not expecting much from it. Arjun Mathur added he did not see this coming and was an unexpected surprise for him.

Arjun Mathur further shared that the results of International Emmy Awards are going to be out on November 23, 2020. Arjun Mathur’s fans will have to wait for almost two months to see if he wins the award or not.

Arjun Mathur in Made In Heaven

Arjun Mathur had played the role of Karan Mehra in the show. He was seen in a path-breaking role of a homosexual on screen. However, this was not his first time playing such character as he has played similar roles in Mira Nair’s Migration (2007) and Onir’s I Am (2010). In Made In Heaven, he plays the role of an entrepreneur along with Sobhita Dhulipala.

Image Credit: Made In Heaven Instagram

