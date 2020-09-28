Emmy Awards 2020: ‘Delhi Crime’ Nominated In Best Drama Category

Actress Shefali Shah’s portrayal as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Richie Mehta’s Netflix original show Delhi Crime has bagged a nomination in the Best Drama Series category at this year’s International Emmy Awards 2020. The nomination was announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in various categories. The series based on the 2012 brutal Delhi gang rape and murder had sparked nationwide protests.

Delhi Crime bags nomination in International Emmy's 2020

From the exasperation of investigating the high-profile Nirbhaya rape case in New Delhi in 2012 to rage against armchair protesters, the versatile actress as the determined police officer walked away with all the accolades for her brilliant performance. Shefali who is excited after hearing the news informed in a press note, “I am beyond excited. I don’t know another show that deserves this more. Delhi Crime and Vartika are one of the best things that happened to me. I am so so proud to be a part of it, irrespective of nominations or awards. Of course, recognition emphasizes what I feel.”

Apart from Delhi Crime, Amazon Prime Video’s two original web shows have bagged nominations in two categories at the prestigious 2020 International Emmy Awards. While Amazon Original series Four More Shots Please has bagged a nomination in the Best Comedy Series category and actor Arjun Mathur has been recognized in the category of Best Performance by an Actor for his excellent performance in Made in Heaven. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please is the only Indian title in the Best Comedy Series category and Arjun Mathur is also the only Indian to compete in the category of Best Performance by an Actor. Amazon Prime Video has been a part of the International Emmy nominations for three consecutive years, with Amazon Original series Inside Edge nominated for Best Drama Series in 2018 and its first unscripted Original Series The Remix nominated for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment award in 2019.

There are 44 Nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries. Nominees come from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom & the United States. Winners will be announced at a Ceremony produced from New York City, on November 23, 2020, details of which will be announced in October.

