Derek Hough Replaces Len Goodman As The Judge On 'Dancing With The Stars'; See Post

Veteran judge of the American dance reality show Len Goodman has been replaced by Derek Hough for the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars. The news was confirmed by ABC through a press release that stated Len was unable to join the show due to travel restrictions imposed from England to the United States, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the press release also stated that the 76-year-old judge will continue to share his ballroom prowess throughout the new season in a ‘different capacity’ from his house in London.

Derek Hough shares his excitement on Instagram

Expressing his excitement, Derek Hough, took to Instagram to share the news with his fan army. Sharing a promo video, he revealed that he is all set to be ‘back in the ballroom’. He revealed that Dancing With The Stars has been incredibly special to the professional dancer as he has been gifted with many precious memories and priceless experiences because of the show. Check out the post here:

Cats out of the bag:) Looking forward to being Back in the Ballroom. This show has and will always be incredibly special to me. This show has gifted me with so many memories and priceless experiences. Amazing relationships, growth, triumphs, failures, struggles, fears, celebrations, fun and just pure entertainment. I look forward to returning as a judge. I hope to be fair, fun, encouraging, honest, helpful, compassionate and I look forward to watching these amazing journeys unfold. See you soon. And good luck to all the competitors this season. Work Hard! Have Fun!

In the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, Derek will be joined by Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges’ table. Also, this isn’t the first time when the professional dancer will be seen judging a competition series. He has previously judged NBC’s World of Dance with Ne-Ye and Jennifer Lopez.

Derek was also a competitor in the Dancing With The Stars from the year 2007 to 2016. His followers who have watched the entire journey of Hough are excited to watch him return in the show, but this time as a judge.

