Farah Khan Extends Support To Bollywood Dancers, Gives Away 'blessed Groceries' To Many

Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan recently paid homage to the behind-the-scenes heroes of the film industry. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the shooting of all the films came to a standstill. Many people who work behind the screens had no source of income due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Now, Farah Khan has shown a nice gesture to several background dancers of Bollywood by providing them with groceries and lending a hand of support on their shoulders.

Farah Khan gives away groceries

The choreographer, took to Instagram, to share a picture of a massive hall filled with grocery packages. Collaborating with her friend and colleague Vikas Khanna, Farah said that Vikas never refuses her when it comes to extending support to the needy people. While sharing the photo, she wrote that the packages are ‘blessed groceries for Bollywood dancers’.

ALSO READ| Sonu Sood, Farah Khan To Help Man Who Lost Leg Saving 30 People

In another picture shared by her, two volunteers can be seen striking a pose in front of a truck that is filled with groceries. Along with the people who have headlined her initiative, Farah also thanked the people who have successfully played the role of ‘facilitators’ in her small social project. Take a look at the photo shared by Farah here:

ALSO READ| Sonu Sood Reveals Farah Khan's Superpower In His Latest Interview, Read More

In other news, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and Farah Khan recently helped the Braveheart Naveed Duste, who helped save the lives of 30 people and unfortunately ended up losing his leg in the Tarique building collapse in Mallad.

As reported by Mid Day, Naveed is undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospital in CBD. Keeping in mind his financial difficulties, both Sonu and Farah extended their support to Naveed by taking care of his medical treatment. The report further claims that Farah was moved by the bravery of Naveed.

ALSO READ| Farah Khan Kunder Calls Her Daughters 'human Puzzles' On Instagram; See Pics

Sonu and Farah share a hilarious bond of friendship which was aptly visible in his recent interview with Neha Dhupia. During his appearance in #NoFilterNeha, Sonu Sood revealed the one superpower that director Farah has. Sonu’s answer left all his fans in splits. Commenting on Farah’s voice, he said that the filmmaker doesn’t require a mic to scold someone. According to him, whenever she raises her voice or hurls abuse at someone in Mumbai, it can be heard even in Punjab.

ALSO READ| Farah Khan Ali Takes A Dig At Kangana, Says 'self-proclaimed Queen Just Blocked Me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.