SHINee’s Taemin Occupies A Top Spot In The ITunes Char With 'Never Gonna Dance Again'

The South Korean boy band, SHINee recently released the music video of Criminal along with the album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1. This album has now occupied a place in the iTunes top album charts. SHINee has achieved this record in several countries. Some of these countries include the United States of America, Canada, Argentina, Russia, Malaysia, as well as Thailand.

Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1 is SHINee’s third Korean album. The album has also occupied a top spot on the Chinese music website, QQ Music. Further, it has also occupied a place in Line Music’s albums list. This album has also made it to the top charts of several Asian streaming platforms. Further, the album is also trending on Hanteo, Yes24, and Hottracks.

Their song Criminal has now occupied a top spot on Vibe. As of now, Criminal from Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1 album has received 2.4k likes and 2,442,174 views on YouTube. Further, several have also showered their love in the comments section. You can check out the Criminal video here.

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Source: Screengrab of SMTOWN Youtube

Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1 on Instagram:

SHINee enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. As of date, the South Korean band has about 3.7 million followers on Instagram. The boy band has actively promoted the album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1 on Instagram. You can check out some of their Instagram posts here:

SHINee’s Taemin:

Most of Taemin's songs have made it to the top charts. Taemin's Criminal was not an exception to this. The SHINee band member, Taemin has actively promoted his new album on Instagram. Recently, the band member took to Instagram to state the album’s progress. He captioned the post as, “We reached 100M taemin”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some other posts shared by Taemin here:

More about the boy band:

The four-member band, SHINee was established in 2008. Its members include Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. The band has composed several popular tracks and albums some of which include View, Ring Ding Dong, Stranger, Lucifer, Good Evening and several others.

Promo Image Source: A still from Taemin's Criminal music video

