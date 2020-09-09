Is Derek Hough Leaving World Of Dance? Celebrity Dancer To Judge DWTS Soon

Dancing with the Stars season 29 is looking extremely promising. With hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews missing this season, Dancing with the Stars will be hosted by none other than the 46-year-old American television personality Tyra Banks. However, Banks is not the only new addition to the show this season.

Fans will see the 35-year-old American dancer and television personality Derek Hough as one of the judges in this season. In the past, Derek Hough was a well known professional dancer, following which he also became the judge on NBC’s World of Dance. Now that the handsome dancer is scheduled to be a judge on Dancing with the Stars, fans are curious to know, whether he will be leaving his judging position on World of Dance. Read on to find out, “Is Derek Hough leaving World of Dance?”

Is Derek Hough leaving World of Dance?

Derek Hough was recently seen judging season 4 of the NBC show World of Dance. The season premiered on May 26 and its last episode aired on August 12. Season 4 of World of Dance featured judges Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez alongside Derek Hough. Shortly after the season finale of the NBC show, it was announced on September 10 that the American pro dancer will be judging DWTS season 29 alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo.

So far, neither Derek nor the producers on World of Dance have announced that he will be leaving the dance reality show. Derek posted on his Instagram yesterday revealing that he will be a featured judge on DWTS. Given that the filming schedules of the shows are not clashing, for now, fans can safely expect Derek to judge World of Dance season 5 as well.

Has Derek Hough been on Dancing with the Stars?

Derek Hough has been one of the most loved contestants on ABC's DWTS. He appeared multiple times on the show and was paired with several celebrity partners including Nicole Scherzinger, Glee’s Amber Riley, and Brooke Burke. The dance prodigy will be replacing the DWTS vet Len Goodman. But, fans need not fret, Len will be around in some capacity, he will tune in and share his expertise remotely from London, instead of live and in-person from Los Angeles. He is unable to travel to the United States due to the travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

Derek Hough Instagram Updates

35-year-old Derek Hough has over 2 million followers on his Instagram handle. The dancer often posts pictures with his girlfriend and also shows some of his dance moves in his Instagram videos. Here are some of the best posts from Derek's Instagram handle.

