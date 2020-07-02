'Never Have I Ever' Gets Renewed For Season 2; Watch The Cast Celebrate The News

Back in late April, people were going crazy over Netflix's new show Never Have I Ever. Directed and created by Mindy Kaling, the show gained huge popularity in no time, mostly because of its storyline and choice of casting. Since then, fans have been asking for another season of the show. The Never Have I Ever official handle has now announced on Wednesday that the show has been renewed for season 2.

Netflix renews Never Have I Ever for a new season

The Never Have I Ever official handle took to their social media to announce the good news. They posted a video where Devi AKA Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and her newly cut bangs can be seen hosting a Zoom call. As she tries to give everyone the good news, the cast is rather focused on Maitreyi's new hairstyle.

❗️❗️ MAITREYI GOT BANGS ❗️❗️ oh yeah, and Never Have I Ever got a season 2 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sHJhjQMmXb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) July 1, 2020

The cast keeps joining the Zoom call one by one and they keep interrupting Maitreyi. After a lot of screaming, she finally gets them to listen. The actor then announces that the show has been renewed for Season 2. Everyone erupts in cheers and excitement and Jaren Lewison AKA Ben Gross has even baked a cake for the celebration.

In a recent interview with a portal, Mindy Kaling revealed that she and Lang Fisher drew from their own experiences when they were building Devi's story. She revealed that they both know what it is like to lose a parent and thought it would be great to deal with a comedy-drama character who is unable to handle her grief. Kaling added that there is still a stigma attached to dealing with grief or mental health, especially in Asian and minority communities.

The series is co-created by Kaling's The Mindy Project partner Lang Fisher. The show follows an Indian-American teenager grieving the unexpected loss of her father and trying to balance being an Indian in America. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays the lead Devi and Poorna Jagannathan and Sendhil Ramamurthy play her parents. Darren Barnet plays her love interest and Ben Gross, her arch-nemesis. Richa Moorjani plays Devi's good-looking cousin named Kamala. Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez play her best friends. The show is narrated by John McEnroe and Brooklyn Nine Nine's Andy Samberg.

