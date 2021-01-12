Did Amazon Prime Just Reveal 'The Family Man' Season 2 Release Date And Time? See Here

The Family Man is one of the most successful shows on Amazon Prime. The web series is all set to return with its second season on Amazon Prime Video. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for an update about The Family Man release date. Amazon Prime Video recently took to the official Twitter handle and dropped hints about The Family Man season 2 release date and time. For all the people who are wondering about The Family Man season 2 release date and time, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Family Man season 2 release date and time revealed?

The official tweet by Amazon Prime Video read as, “next month, this day, this time! #TheFamilyManOnPrime”. The tweet hints that the show will be released at the same time and date of the tweet. If this is true, then the audience can expect the show to be released on February 12, 2021.

Interestingly, the tweet has also mentioned details about The Family Man release time on Amazon Prime. As the tweet said this day and this time with the hashtag #TheFamilyManOnPrime, The Family Man release time can also be expected to be at around 6 PM as the time of a tweet is 6.04 PM. Here is a look at the official Twitter update about The Family Man season 2 release date and time.

next month, this day, this time!#TheFamilyManOnPrime — amazon pri video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 12, 2021

This is not the first time that the makers have teased about The Family Man season 2 release date. In an earlier teaser poster, the release date was hinted through a timer in the picture. The poster did not reveal many details about the upcoming season 2 but keeping the anti-terrorism theme of the show, the image depicted a time bomb being assembled. There are also some photos and newspaper clippings scattered around the bomb.

However, if one looks closely, the timer on the bomb reads 12:02. The eagle-eyed fans had spotted this hint when the poster was released on December 29. The makers had announced The Family Man season 2 release date yesterday. With the recent tweet and this poster, it can be said that the makers have pretty much revealed The Family Man season 2 release time too.

The Family Man season 2 cast

The Family Man season 2 cast will see Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari. As the poster reveals, it will also see Sarib Hashmi as JK Talpade, a trusted colleague of Srikant. Other cast members of The Family Man on Amazon Prime are Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Vedant Sinha among others. The Family Man on Amazon Prime’s second season will also see Samantha Akkineni making her digital debut with the show.

Image Credits: Amazon Prime Video India Youtube

