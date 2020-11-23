'The Family Man 2' Release Delayed As VFX Work Needs More Time: Reports

Ever since the makers of the much-awaited web show The Family Man wrapped up the shooting, fans have been eagerly eyeing the release date of the show. Fans of the spy thriller are eager to see the adventures of Srikant Tiwari, the unassuming and reliable undercover agent portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee in the series. According to reports by Mid-Day, the release date has been further delayed because of heavy editing required in the series.

The Family Man release date

Although insiders had suggested that the second edition would drop online by December, it is now being heard that the Raj-DK creation has been deferred by two months because of editing issues. A source from the series revealed to the entertainment portal that according to the nature of the subject, the show is heavy on VFX. As per the source, though other aspects of post-production progressed swiftly during the lockdown, the elaborate special effects work was considerably delayed.

Raj and DK are sticklers for perfection; so, they have decided to wait a tad longer as the latest installment shapes up to their liking. The editing of the second season of the show is underway simultaneously. Though the platform has yet to lock the final date, the show is expected to stream in February. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the series also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. The upcoming installment will see Samantha Akkineni making her digital debut with the show.

Meanwhile, sometime back, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture from the dubbing studio where she has been working on the web series, The Family Man. The actor had stated that the viewers are in for a fun ride, indicating that the makers have an intriguing second installment for fans. According to a report by Sify, the actor will be seen playing a terrorist in the fan-favorite Amazon prime series. Family Man 2. She is expected to be seen as a terrorist in the crime-drama show while Manoj Bajpayee plays the cop chasing her.

The Family Man is an action-drama series released on Amazon Prime in the year 2019. The plot of the series revolves around the life of a National Investigation Agency officer who is on a hunt to find the terrorist who poses a threat to the city. The show has been created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Vedant Sinha in key roles. (Image credit: Manoj Bajpayee/ Instagram)

