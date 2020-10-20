Sharad Kelkar finishes 'The Family Man 2' dubbing, curious fans says 'waiting to watch'

Actor Sharad Kelkar who is looking forward to the release of his popular web series The Family Man 2, recently wrapped up the dubbing session of the sequel. The actor shared a picture from the dubbing session in the studio where he can be seen wearing the headphone with his script in front of him. He captioned the picture and expressed his excitement of being a part of the much-anticipated thriller drama series. At last, he hinted at the release of the web show and wrote, “coming soon.”

Sharad Kelkar finishes The Family Man 2 dubbing

Several die-heart fans of the show and the actor were quick enough to comment under the post and ask for more details about the show. One of the users who is eagerly waiting for the show wrote, “Waiting and waiting from last year #thefamilyman2.” Another user wrote, “You have the best voice tone in the whole industry.” A third follower of the actor wrote, “Waiting to watch family man2 eagerly.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Waiting for the next season eagerly."

This time, a new addition of talented actors like Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, JK Talpade for the second season of the social-political thriller web series. Sometime back, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture from the dubbing studio where she has been working on the web series, The Family Man. The actor had stated that the viewers are in for a fun ride, indicating that the makers have an intriguing second installment for fans. According to a report by Sify, the actor will be seen playing a terrorist in the fan-favorite Amazon prime series. Family Man 2. She is expected to be seen as a terrorist in the crime-drama show while Manoj Bajpayee plays the cop chasing her.

The Family Man is an action-drama series released on Amazon Prime in the year 2019. The plot of the series revolves around the life of a National Investigation Agency officer who is on a hunt to find the terrorist who poses a threat to the city. The show has been created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Vedant Sinha in key roles.

