'The Family Man' To 'Asur', Here're Web Series Sequels Fans Eagerly Await

The OTT content on several platforms in India is gaining momentum. Web series have brought in new, innovative, and exciting content for the audiences and with easy accessibility from the comfort of one's homes, people prefer to sit back and enjoy a good series available online. There are already a good number of web series that have released and garnered the attention of the audience with its captivating content and these are some web series sequels fans are waiting for.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Quiz: Are You A True Swiftie? Spot Fake Lyrics And Prove It

Web series sequels fans are eagerly waiting for

The Family Man

The Family Man is an Indian web series starring Manoj Bajpayee. With the series revolving around the action thriller genre, it has managed to get the audience's attention with a gripping storyline and good performances. The narrative is about a middle-class man who is also an intelligence officer. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.6. The Family Man sequel is assured to come out sometime around next year.

Also Read | 'Selling Sunset' Fame Davina & Maya Reply To Chrissy Teigen's Review Doubting Their Status

Asur

The series has Arshad Warsi in the lead and he has made his web series debut with this show. The series is a crime thriller about serial killings. Also starring Barun Sobti, the show has an IMDb rating of 8.4 and is liked by the audiences for its story. The first season released in March this year on the streaming platform Voot. Asur sequel is expected to hit screens sometime in 2021.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Did These 5 TV Shows Before He Made It Big In Bollywood; Take A Look

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Released in July 2020, the series is a crime thriller starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menon and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The show received good reviews from both critics and the audiences and ever since the release of season one, people are waiting for the second season of the show. The story revolves around a man, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal played by Abhishek Bachchan who strives to save his daughter who is kidnapped by a masked man.

Also Read | This Day That Year: Salman Returned From Bigg Boss 12 Shoot; Deepika On Ramp

Four More Shots Please!

The series released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and has had two seasons so far. Revolving around the lives of four women living in Mumbai, the show portrays their problems and how they make their way through life with each other. Starring Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles, the show deals with these flawed women and their take on friendship. Liked by people, the show is gearing up for its third season and it is going to released soon.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shruti Haasan & More Who Lent Their Voice To Animated Films

Aashram

Aashram is an Indian web series that released on the OTT platform MX Player. It is a crime drama and has Bobby Deol in the lead. The story revolves around Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol who is a preacher. Every episode unfolds a mystery that revolves around the Baba Nirala. The show has an IMDb rating of 7.9 and is gearing up for Ashram sequel.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video India Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.