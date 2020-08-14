Did 'This Is Us' Actor Justin Hartley Cheat On 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause?

As the trailer of Selling Sunset season 3 released, it added fuel to the speculations of Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause’s divorce. Justin Hartley had informed Chrishell Stause over text that he would be filing for divorce, back in November 2019. The split then got messier when rumours sparked that Justin Hartley cheated on Chrishell Stause. Although Chrishell Stause has not yet confirmed the news, she has been "liking" tweets which hint Justin Hartley was cheating.

Did Justin Hartley cheat on Chrishell Stause?

In the trailer of Selling Sunset season 3, viewers learned that Chrishell Stause and her husband Justin Hartley will be heading for divorce. They also learnt that Justin Hartley blindsided the latter and informed her over text, that he would be heading for divorce. Their divorce came as shocking news to the cast of Selling Sunset as well as the fans of the two celebrities.

Justin Hartley refused to speak about the rumours and that is when some of the fans came up and theorised that he had been cheating on his wife of two years. Apparently, Chrishell Stause liked a tweet which said that the actor cheated on his wife. However, since every side has two stories, actor Chrishell Stause cleared in an interview with US Weekly that the accusations on her ex-husband Justin Hartley were not true.

She also added that he began dating Sofia Pernas later this year and the divorce was filed back in November 2019. Another insider revealed that the couple began dating in Spring 2020. Justin Hartley dated Chrishell Stause for several years before they got married in 2017.

Selling Sunset cast

Selling Sunset is a reality television series on Netflix. It stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Romain Bonnet, Davina Portraz and Amanza Smith. The reality show Selling Sunset follows a group of real estate brokers and showcases the drama at The Oppenheim Group which sells luxurious apartments to their affluent buyers. And as a new broker enters the group, he/she has to prove herself before being accepted. The show also focuses a little on the broker's personal life.

