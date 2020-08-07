'Selling Sunset' Cast's Net Worth Is So Huge They Can Watch Sunset From Anywhere In World

Selling Sunset is an American reality TV series that is available on Netflix. The show revolves around high-end residential properties in Los Angeles that are marketed by the Oppenheim Group’s real estate brokerage firm. The reality show tracks the agents as they navigate their personal and professional lives. As the season 3 of the show is set to release on August 7, read on to know the net worth of the cast of the show.

Selling Sunset cast's net worth

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheimt's combined net worth

The combined net worth of Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim is $50 million according to the Sun UK. Reportedly, they both attended undergrad school at the University of California. They are the owners of Oppenheim Groups and are very wealthy men.

Christhell Stauset's net worth

According to The Sun UK, Christhell Stause is the wealthiest real estate agent on the show. Her net worth is $ 5 million. She first shot to fame as a soap actor and is best known for her roles as Amanda Dillon in All My Children. She later switched to selling houses and is a popular celebrity on the show, Selling sunsets.

Christine Quinn's net worth

According to The Sun UK, Christine Quinn’s net worth is $2 million. Christine started her career in the fashion and entertainment industry and has been featured in Vogue as well. She discovered her love for architecture and interior designing when she had taken a two-year break from work and travelled around the world.

Maya Vandert's net worth

Mary Vander’s net worth according to The Sun UK is around $1 million. She has graduated from Ball State University and began her real estate career in the South Bay in the year 2008.

Mary Fitzgerald's net worth

Mary Fitzgerald’s net worth is $1 million according to The Sun UK. Mary is a popular real estate agent in the show and enjoys a lot of popularity on social media as well. She began her career as a real estate agent in the year 2008.

Heather Young's net worth

Heather Young’s net worth is $1 million. Reportedly, She started her career as a professional model at the age of 18. She quickly became an international star and later became a well-established realtor.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

