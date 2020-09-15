Did Kourtney Kardashian File A Restraining Order Against Addison Rae? Find Out

Gossip and rumours about celebrities such as the Kardashians are quite common. Once such rumour which has been circulating around the internet lately is that the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian has filed a restraining order against her newest best buddy Addison Rae.

The two social media stars have been making headlines since they became friends a few months ago. However, lately, Addison and Kourtney seem to be inseparable, as the 19-year-old TikToker is often seen hanging out at Kourtney’s Los Angeles mansion. Read on to know, “Did Kourtney Kardashian file a restraining order against Addison Rae?”

Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae & the restraining order rumour

When rumours claiming that the 41-year-old reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has filed a restraining order against Addison Rae, many fans were shocked. The rumour appears to have surfaced on none other than the mother of all social media platforms, Twitter. Some Twitter users took to the platform and expressed their confusion about the whole situation by asking if Kourtney Kardashian has really filed a restraining order against her newest gal pal. One fan on Twitter reacted saying,” I was on TikTok and did Kourtney actually get a restraining order against Addison Rae, I’m so confused lmaoo," one user tweeted. Another Twitter user posted, "Wait did Kourtney Kardashian file a restraining order against Addison Rae."

i was on tiktok and did kourtney actually get a restraining order against addison rae i’m so confused lmaoo 💀 — sam 🧃// robert 😏 (@1DCHLMT) September 10, 2020

lmaoo i don’t know if it’s true 😭💀 — sam 🧃// robert 😏 (@1DCHLMT) September 10, 2020

Wait did kourtney kardashian file a restraining order against Addison rae pic.twitter.com/PwnCvYYiZA — ً (@90210_tae) September 10, 2020

Did Kourtney Kardashian file a restraining order against Addison Rae?

The restraining order rumour was hinting that perhaps all is not well between the new besties Kourtney and Addison. But, it turns out that the rumour is not true. If you look at Addison's recent Instagram post from September 11, you will know that the 19-year-old TikTok star has become the newest face of Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS line.

In her Instagram post’s caption, the TikTok star wished Happy Birthday to Skims which Kim’s new clothing line for undergarments. In addition to this Kourtney even liked the picture. Addison also posted a picture of herself recently, where she appears to be in Kourtney’s LA mansion. In the caption, the social media star wrote, “Miss it”, to which Kourtney responded by saying Me too in the comments. Hence it seems like all is well between the best friends.

{Promo Image Source: Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian (Official Instagram handles)}

