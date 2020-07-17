Vera Bradley Launches Harry Potter Merchandise Amid JK Rowling Twitter Feud

Luxury handbag maker Vera Bradley has launched the latest extension of Harry Potter merchandise in collaboration with Warner Bros. The sale went on at retail outlets on Thursday. The products are creating a buzz on social media, even after many people having an online dispute with author JK Rowling over her comments about transgender that some see as transphobic. Read to know more.

Harry Potter merchandise by Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, based at Fort Wayne, is known for bags donning bright colours and distinctive patterns. In June, they had mentioned about the 'Home to Hogwarts' collection in a conference call with an analyst. But they did not elaborate on the handbags, backpacks and travel duffels.

The Harry Potter collection consists of some pieces that are available in specific styled named and patterns after the four Hogwarts houses – Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. The House of Hogwarts merchandises could provide a boost to Vera Bradley. As per reports, its stock price has fallen by more than 90% since it hit a high of nearly $51 in May 2011. After that, it has slipped to about $5 a share.

Wizarding World Harry Potter is one of the most popular franchises around the globe. Beginning in June 1997 with a single book, it has grown to include films, a theme park, and a kingdom full of merchandise. According to reports, the Harry Potter franchise had an estimated value of $25 billion in 2017. It included an estimated $7.3 billion just for games and toys. The previous year, J.K. Rowling had an estimated $92 million in pretax income.

It is unclear how much Vera Bradley will add to the Harry Potter franchise. In a statement, the company said that it does not “disclose the details of out-licensing agreements” and would not reveal what percentage of sales comes from licensed merchandise. After Vera Bradley's Home of Hogwarts collection, a role-playing game is also rumoured to arrive in the coming year.

JK Rowling Twitter feud

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been in a tussle with social media users for her comment about transgender people which many called her a transphobic. Harry Potter films star Daniel Radcliffe and Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne criticized the author for her remark along with several others from LGBTQ+ community and its supporters. However, the effect of her comments is yet to be seen on the franchise.

