Did Princess Diana Really Record Herself At The Phantom Of The Opera For Prince Charles?

Princess Diana was one of the most popular personalities around the world. And in Season 4 of The Crown, the makers went on to unveil more of the modern royal moments such as the early days of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship. Now fans and viewers are wondering if Princess Diana really records herself onstage at Phantom Of The Opera for Prince Charles as shown in the series.

As her seventh-wedding-anniversary gift, Diana actually gave Charles a tape of a phantom performance. Diana shocks Charles in the episode "Avalanche," with a VHS recording of herself singing "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, in Christine Daaé drag in front of a full orchestra. Prince Charles is, however, quite displeased by this gift, even as Princess Diana insists that she loves to perform in order to show what she really feels, and felt the gift would be fine if just between the two of them.

As Chuck Conconi wrote in the 1988 Washington Post column, Princess Diana wanted to give Prince Charles a taste of her in her "favourite musical". She reportedly went on to rent a show set at the London West End theatre where she played and had her movements helmed by Gillian Lynne, the choreographer of the show. Chuck said that Diana didn’t make the best second. He added that the composer of the show, Andrew Lloyd Webber, was also there to oversee her performance.

According to the producer of the much-acclaimed series The Crown, the idea of Diana singing "All I Ask You" might have been an exaggeration and records suggest that Diana at least gave Charles a present of her dancing to the song. The tape is, however, not available to the public and the show chose to go with the idea of Diana singing and dancing to the song. The producers of the series brought up the story with Emma Corrin, who plays Diana, during her auditions. Corrin shocked the producers by claiming that the song was one of her favourite tracks, and they released a YouTube karaoke track of All I Ask You" during the audition for her to perform. Corrin, who has both a background in musical performance and acting, left them stunned.

