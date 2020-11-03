Lightbox, Altitude Set First Theatrical 'Diana' Documentary Project For 2022 Release

Princess Diana was one of the most popular personalities around the world. Several projects based on the royal heiress have been in development. Now two big production houses, Altitude and Lightbox have announced that they are making the first theatrical release documentary about the Princess.

Diana Documentary release date set for 2022 by Lightbox, Altitude

Run by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Simon and Jonathan Chinn, Lightbox and Altitude have recently revealed that they will be releasing the first-ever theatrical documentary on Princess Diana, reported Variety. Titled as Diana, it will be directed by Ed Perkins, an Oscar-nominee who has helmed Black Sheep. The documentary is said to draw thousands of hours of news reports, previously unseen footage, and photographs to tell the story of the princess, who passed away in 1997 in Paris.

The project is eyeing for a summer 2022 theatrical release around the globe, marking the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in a car accident, following her split with Prince Charles, the heir to the throne. HBO and Sky have taken its television premiere rights in the U.K., U.S.A., and Ireland. It will stream on HBO Max.

Director Ed Perkins talked about the upcoming Princess Diana documentary. He said that although they are telling a story which has been told and re-told many times, his aim is to reframe it for a modern audience and make it feel as fresh and relevant as it ever has. The filmmaker mentioned that the idea of taking an archive-only approach will allow them to immerse audiences in the narrative as if it were being told in the present.

Producers Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn also spoke about the project. They said that the mythology surrounding Princess Diana remains as potent as ever, but they want to paint as honest a portrait as they can of a complex woman who had a powerful influence not just on the British monarchy but on wider society. In doing so they also want to allow audiences not just to better understand Diana but, through her story, to come to an understanding of the era that shaped it and to connect the dots between then and now.

Director of the distributor at Altitude Lia Devlin said that the life of Princess Diana is a global story that still resounds for generations today. Having worked closely with Lightbox previously they are acutely aware of the care, responsibility and attention with which they approach their filmmaking and alongside Ed Perkins’ consideration for her story. They look forward to Diana as a compelling and honest film that will be embraced by audiences in the U.K. and worldwide.

