The Crown’s Emma Corrin Wins Fans’ Hearts As Princess Diana; Netizens Call It ‘phenomenal’

The Crown season 4 started airing on November 15, 2020, on Netflix. The historical TV drama series is about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Peter Morgan produced and mainly wrote the show. Lady Diana Spencer, Prince William, and Prince Harry will also be featured in the fourth season of the show. The show stars a newcomer Emma Corrin who would be seen in the role of Princess Diana. The actor has been receiving numerous praises for her portrayal.

One of the users wrote, "Emma Corrin is the perfect Diana. She captures her shy naivety and her kindness with an air of entrenched sadness. My one concern watching is that she has way too much chemistry with Josh O’Connor". Several users hailed her for her portrayal and also mentioned that she was one of the best actors in The Crown Season 4 cast. Emma Corrin's performance is appreciated with tags like heartfelt and spectacular performance. The actor is also gaining an appreciation for perfectly portraying the pain endured by Princess Diana and how she faced all the cruelty throughout her life. Take a look at how fans reacted to the performance of Emma Corrin in The Crown.

Fan reactions to Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

emma corrin as lady diana appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/VWHTxIfEZG — 🦋 (@swiftnstark) November 12, 2020

Emma Corrin is the perfect Diana. She captures her shy naivety and her kindness with an air of entrenched sadness. My one concern watching is that she has way too much chemistry with Josh O’Connor. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/M1rtKII4uG — Samantha C. (@MsSamCam) November 16, 2020

“Diana is embraced at first, but then she is ignored, laughed at and scolded...You just want to shake those tabloids and say, can’t you see history repeating itself” - Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana in #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/BZF6rqpiPo — Myra (@SussexPrincess) November 15, 2020

Emma Corrin as Lady Diana is literally the best casting decision i’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/HbJ8NnIzAS — ~ (@nadyaalfi) November 15, 2020

emma corrin as princess diana is a vision #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/TWisbzDphA — alli (@HOTPRlEST) November 15, 2020

emma corrin as princess diana in ‘the crown’ pic.twitter.com/UgXwAABGdh — sasha (@mqrgotrobbies) November 13, 2020

josh o'connor and emma corrin (as charles and diana in #thecrown) dancing to can't take my eyes off of you appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/TlWqv3PIdB — alex (@poedamnrn) November 16, 2020

Emma Corrin was phenomenal as Princess Diana❤️ https://t.co/vMCP7Tw8R9 — jaylenehernandez93🦋 (@jaylene11050492) November 16, 2020

i’m always thinking about emma corrin as lady diana pic.twitter.com/IptqRj6wmZ — sasha (@mqrgotrobbies) November 16, 2020

About The Crown Season 4:

The Crown Season 4 documents and dramatizes the events that happened in the lives of the British political elite during the years 1974-1990. The bulk of the 10-part season follows Britain at the time of Margaret Thatcher’s Prime Ministership and the story of Diana Spencer, who will later come to be known as Princess Diana or the people’s queen. The season also brings Diana’s tryst with Bulimia and her mental health to light. Diana is played by Emma Corrin.

The Crown cast includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Additional members of The Crown Cast are Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, amongst others. Several critics have hailed Gillian Anderson’s performance as Margaret Thatcher and have hailed the season as the best one yet.

