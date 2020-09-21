Friends Cast Had A Mini Reunion At Emmys 2020 With Jason Bateman Making A Cameo Appearance

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox made a virtual appearance at the Emmy Awards 2020 function. Fans are now calling the moment a 'mini FRIENDS reunion' and even the Arrested Development star Jason Bateman made a cameo with the FRIENDS girls. Take a look at the video of the three Friends stars reuniting at the Emmy Awards 2020 function and see how fans responded to their appearance.

FRIENDS reunion at Emmy Awards 2020

In the video uploaded by a fan, viewers can see Jennifer Aniston giving the Emmy Awards 2020 host Jimmy Kimmel a call. When the call starts, Courtney Cox also jumps in and Jimmy seems very surprised. A while later, fans see Lisa walking behind the two girls and then even Lisa Kudrow jumps into the video call.

Jimmy asks the women what they are doing together and Jennifer responds by saying that have been living together 'since 1994'. A while later, fans also see Jason Bateman walk behind the women. Jimmy jokes about Ross' appearance in their apartment and asks about Jason's presence. Jennifer responds by mentioning that Jason will live with them 'until he leaves for college'.

Fans have been loving the mini FRIENDS reunion that took place at the Emmys. Many fans mentioned on Twitter that they loved the entire interaction. Many fans also stated that this was their favourite moment from the awards function. One fan mentioned - 'It hasn't been our day, our week, our month, or even our year, but at least we got part of the Friends reunion!' (sic). While another tweeted - 'This was just amaazing and lovely. A #Friends Reunion!!! #Emmys' (sic) Take a look:

FRIENDS REUNION AGAIN??? OMG MY HEART #Emmys — zy | dm limit (@kendrickdpc) September 21, 2020

It hasn't been our day, our week, our month, or even our year, but at least we got part of the Friends reunion!#Emmys pic.twitter.com/abY64ect54 — Ellys Cardigan 🦋 (@TVPartyPlanner) September 21, 2020

The Emmy Awards were held with no audiences this year and Jimmy Kimmel hosted the function. Many fun events took place during the whole function. Fans saw only Jason Bateman actually present at the award function. Jimmy then asked Jason to leave and since then Jason was seen everywhere. The show Schitt's Creek bagged 7 awards at the ceremony. Jennifer Aniston was also seen a bit later physically present at the award function. She helped save the host from a fire which also resulted in a hilarious moment.

Promo Pic Credit: Lisa Kudrow's Instagram

