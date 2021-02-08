Did You Know Katherine Heigl's On-screen Mother In 'Firefly Lane' Is Younger Than Her?

The characters of the newly released Firefly Lane series have begun to create an impact among fans who have loved the show. The Firefly Lane series speaks of an inseparable bond of friendship between two women. Katherine Heigl plays the role of Tully Hart in the series and Sarah Chalke plays Kate Mularkey, the two inseparable friends. However, did you know that Katherine Heigl’s mother in the series, Beau Garrett, is actually younger than her in real life In the series, the actor plays the role of Cloud, who is the mother of Tully Hart.

Katherine Heigl's on-screen mother in 'Firefly Lane' is younger than her

Both the women have been fine actors and have worked in a couple of projects before making it to Firefly Lane. The actor who plays the mother of Tully played by Katherine Heigl is Beau Garret who is 38 years of age. Katherine Heigl on the other hand is aged 42. The actor, however, plays the daughter in the series to Beau Garrent's character Cloud. Despite the age difference, fans never quite seemed to notice the age gap between the two. The pure craft and talent of both the actors made the mother-daughter relationship look seamless and natural. Fans have loved their interactions and have praised both the women for their roles. While Katherine Heigl is one of the main characters of the show, she has appeared in the majority of the episodes since the release.

Beau Garrett, however, has only featured in eight episodes since the series released. Despite that, fans have loved her appearances and enjoyed her performance in the show. The slice of life series is full of cheerful and bittersweet moments. The characters manage to do absolute justice to their roles and thus deliver a compelling performance. The age gap between the characters cannot be noticed in the series and the characters transition into their roles with absolute perfection. The show aired first on 3 February and has just begun with its journey with the first season. According to IMDB, the show has been rated 7.7/10 and is exclusively available on Netflix for those who would wish to watch the show. The show revolves around the life of two best friends who met at school. From there, the two girls have been inseparable and have been for each other regardless of the turmoils that came to them. The show depicts their journey as kids to the time when the characters reached their forties, putting forth the narrative of female friendships.

