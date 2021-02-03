Katherine Heigl Talks About People Calling Her 'difficult', Says It Is Really Annoying

Primetime Emmy Award winner Katherine Heigl was one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and starred in several movies and television shows. The Grey's Anatomy star has faced several controversies back in the day which still affects her emotional health and her career. In a recent interview, Heigl pointed out the incidences from her past that has stayed with her and has affected her reputation immensely.

Katherine Heigl on being called 'difficult'

In an interview with Washington Post, Katherine Heigl pointed out the incidents which led to people calling her 'difficult'. The first incident was when she said her film Knocked Up was a little 'sexist' in 2007 and next when she abstained from the Emmys in 2008 because she did not feel that she was “given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination.” She explained that after she said a couple of things that people didn't like it and soon enough she was labeled to be 'difficult' to work with. Within the knick of time the comments escalated to her being 'ungrateful' and her being 'unprofessional'. The actor asked rhetorically what was the people's definition of 'difficult', a person with an opinion others didn't like?

The Killers actor opened up back then, the more she apologized the more people wanted her to do so and the fear of 'offending' people had led her to react in a negative way. Heigl expressed her perceived bad behavior was condoned when her films were commercially successful and it didn't work otherwise. She stated in the interview that she knew her so-called awful behavior was overlooked as long as her films made money but later her films started to not make quite as much money and her being 'difficult' became a reason to not hire her. During the interview when she was asked if she liked being called Katherine or Katie; she joked and said they can call her anything but 'difficult'.

Katherine Heigl's Shows and Upcoming Projects

Katherine Heigl starred in the medical drama Greys Anatomy from 2005 until 2010, a role that brought her recognition and accolades including a Primetime Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild award. She has appeared in many successful films including 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, Life As We Know It, The Big Wedding, Unforgettable, and many more. She has also appeared on Television shows including Suits, State Affair. Roswell, and many more. On the work front, she will soon be starring in a drama series titled Firefly Lane which is based on Kristen Hannah Novel with the same name. The series is all set to release on streaming platform Netflix on February 3rd.

