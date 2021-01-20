Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Starring In 'The Firefly Lane'; Fans React

Katherine Heigl has a lot of experience behind her in the world of television. While she has appeared in a number of famous television shows in her career, she has seldom been seen doing the main roles. However, her latest upcoming film project The Firefly Lane will see her playing the lead role, along with other leading actors in The Firefly Lane cast. As the show comes closer to its release on Netflix, Katherine has tweeted a heartfelt message about her experience of being a part of this series. Have a look at what she wrote.

Katherine Heigl opens up on playing ‘Tully Hart’ in The Firefly Lane

The actor had remained largely quiet about her role as Tully Hart in the upcoming series, but has now opened up briefly about her experience working in this series. She began her message in her recent tweet by saying that it was a “joy” to work in this show and that she enjoyed dressing up and getting in the era which would take the audience into the olden times. She then revealed to the audience that the finalised release date of the series is February 3.

One of the joys of a show that follows the lives of the characters over 30 years was dressing up in the hair, makeup & clothes of each era & listening to the throwback 🎶 🎶 Tully Hart & Kate Mularkey are coming your way in Firefly Lane, Feb 3. Set those @netflix reminders! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JHuYnJplei — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) January 19, 2021

ALSO READ: Katherine Heigl's Hilarious Reaction On Finding Out The Innuendo About 'Watermelon Sugar'

The tweet also showed some of the snaps of the show, giving a glimpse of the major characters in the series. Katherine lastly told her followers to set the reminders on Netflix, that would let the viewers know after the show starts streaming. Fans from different parts of the world started sending their wishes for the actor, telling her that they are proud of her. One of her fans even asked her to say ‘Hi’ to them, to which the actor happily obliged. Some of the fans even revealed that they were counting days to finally seeing her performance in the show.

proud of you — luli❀ revendo greys (@needytaylorx) January 19, 2021

brazil loves u — luli❀ revendo greys (@needytaylorx) January 19, 2021

can you say “hi mari” for me please? 🥺 — mari ♡︎ (@isobelkarevs) January 19, 2021

Hi Mari! — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) January 19, 2021

15 DAYS AND COUNTING !!!! cant wait to see u on my screen again <3 — moom ᴴ♡ (@rcsesheart) January 19, 2021

ALSO READ: When Katherine Heigl Was Shunned By Hollywood Because Of Her Controversial Comments

Katherine has appeared in a number of films and television shows in her career, but has seen more success in television. Some of the shows that she has worked on includes Grey's Anatomy, Suits, State of Affairs and more. She has also appeared in a number of television films including Love's Enduring Promise, Wuthering Heights, Love Comes Softly, Wish Upon a Star and many more.

ALSO READ: Katherine Heigl Celebrates 12-year Wedding Anniversary With Josh Kelley

ALSO READ: What Happened To Izzie On 'Grey's Anatomy'? Find Out If She Dies In The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.