'Firefly Lane' Cast On Netflix Has Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke And Others, See Full List

Firefly Lane is a drama streaming television series. It is created by Maggie Friedman for Netflix. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Premiered on February 3, 2021, the first season consists of 10-episodes. The Firefly Lane cast has earned appreciation from many for their performances.

Also Read | 'Outer Banks' Cast And The Characters They Play In The Netflix Series

The cast of Firefly Lane on Netflix

Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart

Among the main Firefly lane characters is Tully Hart, portrayed by Katherine Heigl. Hart is a famous host of a talk show named The Girlfriend Hour. Emmy Award-winner Heigl is known for her work in Grey’s Anatomy, Knocked Up, The Ugly Truth, Unforgettable, Suits, and more. Young Tully is portrayed by Ali Skovbye.

Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey

Netflix’s Firefly Lane’s cast has Sarah Chalke essaying the role of Kate Mularkey. She is Tully’s high school best friend and a housewife who is trying to get back in the workforce while going through a divorce. Chalke has appeared in projects like Kill Me Later, Alchemy, How I Met Your Mother, Speechless, and others. Young Kate is essayed by Roan Curtis.

Also Read | 'Deaf U' Cast: Know About Students Of Gallaudet University From Netflix Docuseries

Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan

Firefly Lane cast has Ben Lawson playing Johnny Ryan. He is a reporter-turned-producer who finds himself caught between Tully and Kate, as the former’s producer and the latter’s husband. As his marriage starts to fall, he considers returning to his war correspondent roots. Lawson has starred in movies and series such as The Deep End, 13 Reasons Why, No Strings Attached, Bombshell, and more.

Also Read | Know 'The Boys In The Band' Cast And The Characters They Play In The Netflix Film

Beau Garret as Cloud

The cast of Firefly Lane has Beau Garret as Cloud. She is a drug addict and hippie mother of Tully, who abandons her in childhood without a warning. Garret has been seen in projects like Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Tron: Legacy, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, The Good Doctor, and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

Also Read | 'Sneakerheads' Cast Has Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor And Others; Know Their Characters

Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan

Marah Ryan is one of the main Firefly Lane characters. She is the daughter of Kate and Johnny who is taking their divorce particularly hard which starts affecting her life. Yurman's appearances include Once Upon a Time, The Man in the High Castle, Snowpiercer and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.