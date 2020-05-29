Disney+ Hotstar's 5 Most Unexpected Partners That Make The Shows Wholesome To Watch

Some of Disney+ Hotstar’s Jodis have found their way into our hearts for their unique and strikingly opposite personalities. They are also registered into our hearts for being unconventionally different in every form. Whether it is the heartwarming friendship between a snowman and a princess or a tight comradeship between a cowboy and space ranger. These pairs have the most exciting adventures being different from each other. And their stories will keep you hooked.

The most recent Jodi to become a popular name in India is that of Netra and Saumya in Hotstar Specials’ Hundred. Coming from mixed walks of life, both girls have two different goals which they set to achieve together and what follows is a series of hilarious adventures. From starkly opposite characteristics to completely parallel life perspectives, here are some shows and movies that the audience loves on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You'll also have a better understanding of what to watch on Disney plus Hotstar

1. Netra and Saumya - Hundred (2020)

Two women with different goals and life expectations cross paths only to make an eccentric team. With all the cards on the table, they set out on their adventures. Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru make for the most unexpected yet refreshing pair in this web series.

2. Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu - Chacha Chaudhary (2020)

The series explores the fun-filled adventures and experiences of Chacha Chaudhary. He is known for his humour and wit, as he protects the town of Achrajganj along with Sabu, his friend from Jupiter. It is a fun watch.

3. Aladdin and Genie - Aladdin (2019)

In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin, a kind-hearted street urchin, and a power-hungry Grand Vizier feud for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true. As the story follows, Aladdin makes friends with the Genie.

4. Anna and Olaf - Frozen (2013)

Fearless optimist Anna teams up with Kristoff in an epic journey, encountering Everest-like conditions, and a hilarious snowman named Olaf in a race to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom in eternal winter.

5. Woody and Buzz Lightyear - Toy story (1995)

Who would’ve thought that a cowboy and a space ranger would be pals? When a flashy new toy named Buzz Lightyear enters the world of a pull-string cowboy named Woody, it sparks an outrageously funny squabble. The 1995 toy story is a classic and will make you nostalgic.

