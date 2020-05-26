Dwayne Johnson's Movies Streaming On Hotstar To Watch During Lockdown

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made Hollywood debut with The Mummy Returns (2001). The former WWE wrestler has delivered critically acclaimed films like The Scorpion King, The Rundown, Fast & Furious franchise, San Andreas, Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and many others over his the years. Here, take a look at Dwayne Johnson's blockbuster films streaming on Hotstar to binge-watch during the lockdown:

Tooth Fairy

Tooth Fairy is Dwayne Johnson's fantasy comedy family film that released in the year 2010. Directed by Michael Lembeck, the film is produced by Jim Piddock, Jason Blum, Mark Ciardi and Gordon Gray. Tooth Fairy stars Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd, and Julie Andrews in the lead roles.

The film revolves around the story of Derek Thompson (Dwayne Johnson) who is a minor league hockey player nicknamed the "Tooth Fairy" for hitting opposing players so hard that he knocks out their teeth. Tooth Fairy was followed up by a sequel, starring Larry the Cable Guy as the title character. The fantasy comedy film is streaming on Hotstar Premium.

Moana

Released in 2016, Moana is an animated musical adventure film directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. The film introduces Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and features the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk. The film received good reviews and was a success at the Box Office.

Moana is the 56th Disney animated feature film and told the story of the strong-willed daughter of a Polynesian village chief, who is chosen by the ocean itself to rejoin a mystical reminder with the goddess Te Fiti. When mildew strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of returning the relic to Te Fiti and saving her people. Moana is currently available on Hotstar VIP.

Race To Witch Mountain

The Dwayne Johnson starrer is an American science fiction adventure thriller film that released in the year 2009. Race To Witch Mountain is directed by Andy Fickman. Apart from Dwayne Johnson, the film also features Anna Sophia Robb, Alexander Ludwig, Ciarán Hinds and Carla Gugino. The film is a remake of the 1975 Disney live-action film, Escape to Witch Mountain, which is based on the 1968 novel of the same name by Alexander Key. Race To Witch Mountain is streaming on Hotstar VIP.

