'Mrs America' To 'Sharp Objects' - Disney+ Hotstar Series To Binge Watch Under 24 Hours

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, binge-watching series across websites seems to be one of the major respites from boredom. However, watching long series online can prove to be quite tedious sometimes and this is where mini-series come to the rescue. A perfect hybrid between a two-hour movie and longer television series, mini-series have a limited number of episodes with all the flavours of complex characters and gripping plotlines of the television series. Here's a list of five mini-series on Disney+ Hotstar Premium that can be binge-watched in just under a day:

Escape at Dannemora

This show is based on the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape. It revolves around a federal prison employee and his romantic relationship with two inmates whom he later helps to escape. This mini-series is directed by Ben Stiller and stars Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano in lead roles. The show has won numerous awards making it one of the best short series to binge-watch.

I Know This Much Is True

One of the best series to watch, I Know This Much Is True is based on a bestselling novel by Wally Lamb. The plot revolves around Dominick Birdsey and his struggles to take care of his twin brother, Thomas while he also unearths the hidden secrets of his own family history. The mini-series is directed and written by Derek Cianfrance and stars Marvel fame, Mark Ruffalo in the lead role. For those wondering what to watch on Disney+ Hotstar can try this mini-series.

Sharp Objects

This mini-series is based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name. It follows the life of a reporter who returns to her hometown after treating herself at a psychiatric hospital to solve the mystery behind the murder of two young girls. However, she also has to battle her demons in the process. It stars Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson in lead roles and has won multiple awards making it one of the best series to binge-watch.

Little Fires Everywhere

For those wondering what to watch on Disney+ Hotstar during the quarantine, Little Fires Everywhere is one of the best series to binge-watch. It is based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller of the same name and stars Reese Witherspoon and Keery Washington. It revolves the intertwined fates of the Richardson family and an enigmatic mother-daughter duo who are brought together by their children.

Mrs. America

This short series records the permanent shift in the political landscape through the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The series also focuses on the unexpected backlash that it received from the group led by a conservative woman. Told through eyes of women, the series stars Cate Blanchett in the lead role and is one of the best series to binge-watch.

Image credit: Mrs America Instagram, Sharp Objects Facebook

