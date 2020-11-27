'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' Ending Explained: Did Joon Really Die In The End?

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is a South Korean TV series that can be binged watched on OTT platform, Netflix. The series is a comedy-drama about an energetic pianist called Goo RaRa and Sunwoo Joon. Here is an interpretation of what the ending of the series meant, read on.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol Plot

The series follows RaRa who is the heiress of RaRa cosmetics. She is down on her luck but she is an optimistic talented woman who sees the best in people and in every situation. She meets Sunwoo Joon, who is good looking warm-hearted man but stays aloof.

While Joon has plenty of secrets and pain that he lives through, RaRa is someone who brightens and touches everyone’s lives around her. The two develop feelings for each other over the years. But what follows is a journey of grief and loss.

Ending of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

It is revealed towards the end of the series that Joon has passed away and when RaRa finds out about it, she is unable to cope up with the situation at first. Joon’s family is distressed and RaRa is seen crying a lot after she finds out the tragic news. However, when the show takes a leap of five years, it is seen that Joon returns.

Apparently, the news about Joon’s death was false. RaRa doubts that she is seeing a ghost but then Joon kisses her to make her realise it is for real. RaRa hugs him even though she is angry that he did not connect with his family sooner.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol ending explained

The series ended on a note where the last twist was not expected. The ending shows that Joon had faked his death and had been living away from his family, friends and Rara. He made them believe that he is dead, which brought mixed emotions to his loved ones when they found out he is alive.

It is so because all of them were dealing with a lot of grief and pain after the death of Joon. For five years they believed that he was dead and tried to move ahead in life. However, when he returned, they were happy to see him.

