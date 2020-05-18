Paatal Lok: Who Is Masterji? Here Is A Full Description Of The Character

Anushka Sharma-produced Paatal Lok has been gaining a lot of praises from the audience and critics. However, one character that has caught everyone’s attention is ‘Masterji’. From the very start, several characters have been making a reference to Masterji. Hence, here is the complete breakdown of the character, Masterji.

Who is this Masterji from Paatal Lok?

The show goes back to Hatoda Tyagi’s past, the audience is introduced to a man by the name, Donullia. It is revealed that Donullia had taken Hatoda Tyagi under him after he killed three boys from his school. The show also showcases how Donullia is very popular back in Chitrakoot as is regarded as a saint and gangster by many. Donullia is also one of the very few men who hold immense power and is feared by people. In this scene, Donullia has become the ‘Masterji’.

Paatal Lok never makes it clear as to how Donullia got the name of Masterji. However, his authoritative nature over others is because many people consider him as a leader. Donullia aka Masterji from Paatal Lok has no interest in the game of politics. However, he still helped a politician gain votes through a cult-like following that he helped to establish.

The show makes it clear how Masterji aka Donullia uses several methods to control the people back in Chitrakoot. This helps him to become the person that he is eventually. Many people in Chitrakoot also term his as a God-like figure.

Paatal Lok also shows a scene where Hatoda Tyagi’s sports teacher tells him that Donullia aka Masterji has done many favours for the people of Chitrakoot. Hence, many of them owe their lives to him. This is also the main reason why people blindly follow Donullia.

Hatoda Tyagi is then kept in Masterji’s house safely after he commits the murder. He then realises that like everyone else, now, even he owes his life to Masterji. After months of waiting for Hatoda Tyagi, finally gets the opportunity to meet Masterji. Even after being such a cold0-hearted murderer, Tyagi never questions Masterji.

Donullia aka Masterji then decides to make Hatoda Tyagi his slave. He asks him to sacrifice his thumb to prove his loyalty. This then makes the viewers of Paatal Lok recall how every man of Masterji has a missing body part. In the end, it is proven that Donullia is the Masterji who controls the masses with his powerful tactics.

Throughout Paatal Lok, the makers of the show never reveal the proper face of the Masterji. Instead, they show him in a shadow, dark figure. The character is reportedly not portrayed by a known actor, Instead, the character of Masterji is played by a not-so-known actor, Akshay Sharma

