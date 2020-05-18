Is 'Paatal Lok' Based On True Story? Here Is All You Need To Know

Anushka Sharma has not been seen in films for a long time but her production house Clean Slate Films is making its debut in the web-space arena. Clean Slate Films starts its web series journey with the series Pataal Lok. This series was released on May 15, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video and has been getting a lot of appreciation. Actor Anushka Sharma has been promoting the show on all her social media platforms and the show has managed to generate a lot of hype too. After watching the show, several users are asking the question, 'Is Paatal Lok based on a true story?' Here is all you should know.

Is Paatal Lok based on a true story?

The question is Paatal Lok based on a true story has been taking the fans to several dead ends. This is because many characters and plot points of Paatal Lok are works of fiction. But it is reported that core ideas behind the show have been loosely adapted from a book. The book on which this is based is The Story of My Assassins written by Tarun J. Tejpal. The book follows the real-life incidents of journalist Tarun Tejpal. His life was changed after 5 different hitmen were captured by Delhi police for the conspiracy of his murder. The book revolves around the writer's life and how he does the background checks of the murderers. In the book, he is seen looking for the mastermind behind the 5 goons. This book in a lot of ways is similar to the plot of the series and can be said that the series Paatal Lok is loosely based on journalist Tarun Tejpal’s life.

The book has an additional touch which shows the class divides, poverty, and corruption in India. In the show, we can see Sanjeev Mehra’s character is a representation of journalist Tarun Tejpal. This can be seen in the major catharsis that forces Sanjeev to re-examine his own morals and principles after he learns the truth behind his aspiring murderers.

If we look at all things related to Inspector Hathi Ram in the series it can be said that it is a work of fiction. The main villain of the series who is known as Vishal Tyagi is said to recall traits of an actual killer. The character of Vishal Tyagi is said to be inspired by Bhupinder Tyagi. Bhupinder Tyagi has committed crimes under the wing of a powerful Bihari minister. With some many close resemblances, it feels like the show is very close to reality. However, it cannot be confirmed if many aspects of the show are from real-life based or not as most of the case details are not available in the public domain.

