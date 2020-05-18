Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' Inspires Hilarious Memes In Twitterverse

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has donned the cap of a producer and made her much-awaited digital debut with her upcoming series Paatal Lok. Paatal Lok starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead had gone on to grab a lot of attention on social media with its intriguing trailer and the gritty concept. Now, it has just been a few days since the Sudip Sharma directorial thriller series Paatal Lok released and it's already making the headlines for all the right reasons. Meanwhile, many other users have also taken the opportunity to dish out rib-tickling memes and jokes on Paatal Lok.

Also Read: Paatal Lok': Sudip Sharma Says Basic Storyline Inspired From Tarun Tejpal’s Book

Netizens flooded meme-universe with hilarious memes on Paatal Lok

When friends are fighting and take it to another level... #PaatalLok

Me to best friend- pic.twitter.com/YaK6Vx7mdi — मीत with a double E (@meet_patel__) May 16, 2020

My mom after telling me tulsi adrak as corona vaccine#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/29VF8jRo7C — Chirag Garg (@ninjaTechniq) May 15, 2020

Current situations of our country

Now entering into

#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/zEEilmbciW — मैं ट्वीटर पे आत्मनिर्भर हूँ (@ShahiMeraj) May 14, 2020

Me adopting a dog after watching #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/dA5Lb8cojF — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) May 16, 2020

The show, Paatal Lok produced by Anushka Sharma, is touted to be a perfect blend of gore and suspense combined with mythological allegories. Not only people have been showering plaudits on the excellent star cast which includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee amongst others but also comparing it with Netflix’s Sacred Games.

According to media sources, the creator and co-writer of the series, Sudip Sharma reportedly opened up about the storyline of the series to a media outlet and revealed that it was first inspired by Tarun Tejpal’s 2009 novel, The Story of My Assassins.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee Reveals He Was Doubtful Of Pulling Off His Character In 'Paatal Lok'

Creator of the show, Sudip Sharma says that the basic storyline inspired by the novel The Story of My Assassins

As per media reports, the story of Anushka Sharma's-backed show, Paatal Lok retook the show's basic storyline from rape-accused Tarun Tejpal's story and fictionalized it further. According to reports, the much-appreciated series, Paatal Lok, however, is told from the viewpoint of a cop which is being played by Jaideep Ahlawat, unlike Tejpal's story which spoke about how five suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting his murder. Elucidating further about the storyline and to what extend did the makers go beyond the original story, Sudip also reportedly said that the book was only a small portion of the story.

Also Read: Paatal Lok' Cast: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Actors

Sudip further added that only a single plot of the story of Paatal Lok was taken from the book and then later the writers explored several new angles and avenues from it. As per media reports, Sudip said that several other factors have been added to the story. Sudip reportedly said that the entire creative team decided to intricately explore the life of a cop. Also, he added that the author of the book was also not involved in the development or production of the show at all.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.