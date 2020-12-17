Does Grace Die In 'Peaky Blinders'? Know What Happened To The Character

Quick links:
Peaky Blinders narrates the story of a dangerous man named Tommy Shelby who runs a notorious gang named Peaky Blinders. The gang operates in Birmingham. Apart from Tommy Shelby, the series has many important characters. One such character is that of Tommy Shelby’s wife Grace.
Tommy Shelby’s wife Grace was an important character in the series and fans loved the fascinating romance between Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and Grace Burgess (Annabelle Wallis). Despite being a crime drama, the chemistry of Annabelle with Cillian who plays Tommy was much appreciated by the audience.
Grace was initially a mole who was placed by Inspector Campbell to learn about the businesses of Tommy. However, they fell in love and she confessed that she was working as a mole. The duo reconciled in the second season and got married. The marriage took place after she became pregnant with Tommy’s child. What happens to Grace after this?
Does Grace die in Peaky Blinders? Yes, she does die in the third season of this television series. What happens to Grace? She is shot dead in the third season at a fundraising party by an Italian assassin after receiving orders from Vicente Changretta. She was wearing the sapphire necklace that Tommy had given to her as a gift. The necklace was cursed by a gipsy. Annabelle’s acting skills touched the audiences so much that they were devastated when the character was killed so abruptly in the third season. Her death causes mental trauma for Tommy and he is seen in a troubling and disturbing state of mind.
Fans have been arguing that Grace should have been saved. In a report in The Sun, fans believe that Grace should have been saved as her family called for an ambulance immediately. The wound was on the upper left chest and was not lethal enough for her to die. Her family members had military veterans and they surely could have provided her with basic emergency first aid.
Creator Steven Night in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit said that if Grace was alive, Tommy would be happy. But the creator did not want the character to be happy. Fans were wondering: does Grace come back in the series? However, as reported by Express.co.uk, the creator hinted at a happy ending at the end of the series. Does Grace come back or not is an answer that one will have to wait to know.
