Mohanraja To Direct 'Lucifer' Remake In Telugu, Film To Star Chiranjeevi In The Lead

Lucifer is a well-known Malayalam language film which released in 2019, starred big names like Mohan Lal and Vivek Oberoi, and went on to do well at the box-office. There were speculations about the Telugu remake of the film, starring superstar Chiranjeevi. It is now confirmed that Mohanraja would be directing the Lucifer remake in the Telugu language. Read on to know more about the Lucifer remake.

Also Read | Director Mohan Raja To Direct Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Lucifer' Remake? Details Inside

Mohan Raja to direct Lucifer remake

According to a report by Cinema Express, Chiranjeevi's new movie, which will be his 153rd film, is going to be the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film titled Lucifer. While it was earlier speculated that VV Vinayak would step into the director's shoes, it is now confirmed that Mohanraja would direct it. Mohan Raja, who made his directorial debut with Hanuman Junction in 200), will return to the Telugu industry with this film. The director even tweeted announcing his next directorial venture starring Chiranjeevi. You can see the tweet here.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi And Kajal Aggarwal's Acharya's Village Set Costs Whopping Rs 20 Crore: Reports

With the blessings of my parents and well wishers, life has always gifted me better and bigger things.

And this time I’m more elated n honored to direct a mega project with the Megastar @KChiruTweets himself 🙏😇

Need all your wishes n prayers 🙏 #Chiru153 pic.twitter.com/d2uhQIGOpy — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) December 16, 2020

Talking about the Lucifer remake, Mohan Raja stated that the script has been updated and some changes have been made as well and the filming would go on floors in January 2021. He further mentioned that the rest of the cast and crew haven't been finalized yet. Talking about working with South superstar Chiranjeevi, the director said that it was a little tough to crack the changes necessary for the Telugu version but whatever they did was loved by the actor. Right from the first meet, he was excited about the script and was keen to do an updated version of the film and also gave the director a lot of creative freedom.

Also Read | Ramya Krishnan To Step Into Tabu's Shoes For The Tamil Remake Of 'Andhadhun'?

Speaking about returning to Telugu cinema for the first time in almost two decades, Mohan Raja says that it has been a blessing in disguise that even though he did not direct a Telugu film in almost two decades, he was always close to the industry as he remade six Telugu films in other languages, which psychologically kept him close to Telugu cinema. He concluded by stating that people still remember Hanuman Junction and it was a huge hit when it came out and with that knowledge and experience, he is confident in doing a wonderful film now. Mohan Raja has previously worked in films like Thani Oruvan and Vellaikaran and had won several awards for the former. The director has even appeared in a couple of films, most recently in Yadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir which released earlier this year.

Also Read | Tabu To Reprise Her Role In The Tamil Remake Of 'Andhadhun'? Read Details

Also Read | Jayam Ravi's Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read More About His Prized Possessions

Image Credits: hyderabad_times Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.