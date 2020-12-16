Mira Rajput Shares 'warm Blooded' Pic On Her Social Media; Fan Calls 'Daenerys Targaryen'

Mira Rajput, the star wife is known to be quite active on her Instagram as she shares pictures from her time with family, her garden, pictures with kids, and also her meals. The 26-year-old is known to come up with intelligent and metaphorical captions for her social media posts all the time. She recently shared a perfect winter vibe pic a while ago, take a look.

Mira Rajput's Instagram is warm-blooded with her latest post

Mira Rajput's photos on Instagram since a few days have been all about husband Shahid Kapoor's movie Jersey and behind the scenes from the film shoots. Yesterday after the movie's filming was wrapped up, Mira took to Instagram to share a post of herself feeling "warm-blooded". She could be seen all wrapped in warm fuzzy winter clothes with a beanie to wrap up her look. Check out her winter vibe picture of herself.

Mira Rajput tied the knot with the Kabir Singh actor in 2015. The duo is parents to daughter Misha and son Zain Kapoor. Mira is often visible accompanying Shahid Kapoor at various prestigious events, she is also seen in some advertisements as well as chat shows. She was seen in an Olay ad a while ago.

Meanwhile, her husband Shahid Kapoor is yet to be seen on the big screen again with his upcoming movie Jersey. Jersey would be releasing after Shahid's humongous success with Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in the movie, which is the remake of the Nani-starrer Telugu film of the same name. The actor frequently drops pictures and videos from his practice sessions. Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son''s wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the 2019 original starring Nani, has also directed the Hindi version. Jersey also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. Their film is being presented by Allu Aravind and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

