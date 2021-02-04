Does Tully Die In Firefly Lane? Here's The Character's Fate In The Show

Firefly Lane is Netflix’s latest comedy-drama series that has been making headlines ever since it was released on Netflix. The show is based on a book written by Kristin Hannah which goes by the same name and is created by Maggie Friedman. The drama series stars Katherine Heigl in the lead role as Tully Hart and has a cast of some really talented actors. Find out does Tully die in Firefly Lane?

Read | What time does 'Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready' season 2 release on Netflix?

Does Tully die in Firefly Lane?

Fans who watched the whole first season of Firefly Lane, will know that Tully does NOT die. In fact, although Kate and Marah’s conversations suggests that she’s gone, but Tully actually shows up to pay her respects for the person who has actually passed. But if it's not Tully, who could it be? Spoiler Alert, its Kate’s dad.

Read | If you loved watching Netflix's 'The Dig', here's what you must watch next

Readers of the Kristin Hannah novels Firefly Lane and its sequel Fly Away will note that the Netflix show makes one major departure here. In the books its shown that Kate dies and in the sequel of the book we see that Tully is raising Kate’s teen daughter. While Tully is safe and sound, Firefly Lane Season 1 does leave one major character’s fate up in the air. The show ended at a cliffhanger and the fate of Johnny still remains in question.

Read | Where to watch 'Not Evil Just Wrong'? Is it available on Netflix?

Does Johnny die?

When we last see Johnny Ryan, we see that he and Kate have rekindled their relationship after officially signing their divorce papers in 2003. Johnny has gone to Iraq in pursuit of his dream of being a foreign war correspondent. While everything seems to be going fine for him, we later see a landmine go off and Johnny’s unconscious body laying nearby. While audiences don’t see him in the flash-forward funeral scenes, hence it could be that he is dead too. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Read | What time does 'Mighty Express' season 2 release on Netflix? See details here

Firefly Lane movie on Netflix: Get to know the cast

According to Netflix, 42-year-old actor Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star respectively as Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, ‘odd-couple’ best friends at high school and beyond. Other cast members include Beau Garrett, Roan Curtis as Young Kate and Ali Skovbye as Young Tully. The first season of the show has 10 episodes all of which were released on Netflix in one go.

Firefly Lane: The Premise

The story of Firefly Lane begins in 1974 when both friends are teenagers, introvert Kate Mularkey is shocked when the coolest girl in school, Tully Hart, moves in across the street. The pair strikes up a friendship. As they grow up, Tully, who has never gotten over her mother leaving the family home, begins using men and then a high-stakes career to sustain her need for approval.

However, when she takes a moment to pause and look around her, she finds that in reality, she is very lonely. Meanwhile, all Kate wants is a family, and is determined to settle down. But, when she is granted her wish, she begins envying the jet-setting lifestyle that Tully now leads. Together the duo experiences the highs and lows of life, love and their friendship.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.