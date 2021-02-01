If You Loved Watching Netflix's 'The Dig', Here's What You Must Watch Next

Directed by Simon Stone, The Dig is a recently released Netflix movie that traces the realistic depiction of events that happened back in 1939 during the excavation of Sutton Hoo. The film reimagines how an excavator and his team discover a wooden ship from the Dark Ages while digging up a burial ground of a woman’s estate. Starring an ensemble cast, the film is adapted from the 2007 novel of the same name penned by John Preston. If you loved watching the film and are hunting for similar movies, then here we have curated a list for you. Check it out:

Movies like Netflix’s The Dig:

Schindler’s List

Helmed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List is an epic historical drama, that traces the life of a German industrialist and member of the Nazi party. The film reimagines how Oskar Schindler saved the lives of thousands of Jews after witnessing the persecution of Jews in Poland. The plot of the film is adapted by the 1982 non-fictional novel Schindler’s Ark penned by Thomas Keneally.

The Pyramid

The Pyramid is a found footage supernatural horror film released back in 2014. Directed by Gregory Levasseur, the plot of the film depicts the life of a father-daughter archaeologist duo who attempt to find a pyramid buried under the Egyptian desert. However, they encounter a devilish creature when they walk inside the pyramid.

Cave of Forgotten Dreams

Released in 2010, Cave of Forgotten Dreams is a 3D documentary film by Werner Herzog. It showcases the Chauvet Cave in Southern France which is filled with some of the oldest human-painted images crafted almost 32,000 years ago. The documentary sees Herzog examining and explaining what the artwork represents.

On Chesil Beach

Starring Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle in the lead role, On Chesil Beach is a 2017 released British drama film. Directed by Dominic Cooke, the plot of the film was based on Ian McEwan’s Booker Prize-nominated novel of the same name. The plot of the film is set against the background of 1962 and traces the life of newlyweds virgins Edward and Florence who on their first wedding night make a disastrous attempt to consummating their marriage.

Ammonite

Featuring Kate Winslet in the leading role, Ammonite is a romantic-drama film helmed by Francis Lee. The plot of the film traces the life of acclaimed palaeontologist Mary Anning, who works alone and sells common fossils to tourists in order to support her ailing mother. A new job offer brings an interesting twist in Anning’s life.

