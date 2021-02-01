Where To Watch 'Not Evil Just Wrong'? Is It Available On Netflix?

Not Evil Just Wrong is a documentary film released in 2009. The documentary film has been directed by Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer. The film shows that the evidence of global warming is inconclusive. The impact that global warming will have on business and industry will be much more harmful than beneficial for human beings. With this film, the makers also wanted to highlight the impact that climate legislation has on the average families in the USA and also on families in the developing countries. A major focus area of the film is the ruling of the British High Court that found out nine errors in the documentary, An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore. Not Evil Just Wrong also throws light on the assertions about the Medieval Warm Period and the debunking of the hockey stick graph by Stephen Mclntyre.

The documentary film Not Evil Just Wrong was filmed in 2008. It was then screened at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam and also at the RightOnline conference that took place in 2009. Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer have produced the film. Greener Horizon Films distributed this documentary film. The running time of the film is ninety minutes.

Are you wondering where to watch Not Evil Just Wrong? We have compiled a list of streaming sites where you can watch this documentary.

Where to watch Not Evil Just Wrong?

Many audiences wonder and also search for Not Evil Just Wrong full movie. The film can be watched on idfa.nl. Not Evil Just Wrong full movie can also be watched on Amazon Prime. The documentary film Not Evil Just Wrong watch online is not available on Netflix at the moment.

Not Evil Just Wrong review

The documentary film Not Evil Just Wrong review shows that the documentary received an average rating of 5.9/10 on IMDB. The film has received both good and not so good reviews from the audience. Scientific counter arguments presented in the documentary film have been well-liked by the audience. The film has also been described as a terrible film by the audiences as it does not help much with the debate on climate change taking place in the world.

