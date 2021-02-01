What Time Does 'Mighty Express' Season 2 Release On Netflix? See Details Here

In the past few months, Netflix has kept its audience glued to the screens with its engaging content. The streaming service giant has also released several popular animated shows for children. They are back with the second season of Mighty Express for the viewers. Mighty Express is an animated children’s series which premiered last year in September. As the Mighty Express season 2 release date is coming close, a lot of people are curious to know about the Mighty Express season 2 release time. Many people have been wondering what time does Mighty Express season 2 release on Netflix. For all the people who are curious to know about it, here is a look at the Mighty Express season 2 release date and time.

Mighty Express season 2 release date

Mighty Express season 2 on Netflix will be premiering on Netflix tomorrow on February 2, 2021. Viewers from around the world can stream the animated series on their devices from this Tuesday. One just needs to have an active subscription of Netflix plan to watch the series anytime from tomorrow. Here is a look at the Mighty Express season 2 release time.

What time does Mighty Express season 2 release on Netflix?

Netflix is known to release all its new shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Following the same pattern, Mighty Express season 2 release time can also be expected to be at midnight of February 2 according to PT. This means that Netflix subscribers can watch the series within a few hours from now. Indian Netflix subscribers can tune in to watch Mighty Express season 2 on Netflix from 1.30 PM tomorrow while the users in Mexico can watch the series from 2 AM. According to Eastern time, Mighty Express season 2 will be available at 3 AM this Tuesday. Subscribers in Italy can watch the series from 9 AM tomorrow. Australian subscribers can enjoy the show from 7 PM on Tuesday.

Mighty Express season 2

Mighty Express is created by Keith Chapman and features a talented voice cast with the likes of Jay Hatton, Joe Hatz, Meesha Contreras, Dylan Shombing, Tyler Nathan among others. The official description about the show on Netflix reads as, “Catch a ride with the Mighty Express – a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!” The first season had received huge viewership. It remains to be seen how the Mighty Express season 2 review shape up after its release. Here is a look at Mighty Express season 2 on Netflix trailer.

