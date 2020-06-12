'Doom Patrol' Season 2 Trailer Is All Set 'unleash Hell On Earth'; Watch Here

Cliff Steele, Larry Trainor, Rita Farr, Jane, and Victor Stone are back to save the world. The makers of the much-awaited series Doom Patrol has recently released the trailer of its second season. And the trailer is sure going to leave you wanting for more.

Looking at the Doom Patrol season 2, it seems like a new member is on the squad. Dorothy Spinner, the Chief 's daughter, has turned up in the new season to "unleash hell on earth." Her arrival is set to play a crucial role as the gang learns to trust Chief once more after his season 1 shock betrayal.

The Doom Patrol season 2 trailer also shows a few gripping scenes that will leave fans thrilled. In the trailer, a few heart-warming moments are also seen, for instance where Jane gets teary-eyed while talking about her housemates. While, on the other hand, all them going against each other and not agreeing at all. The show is sure to take you on a rollercoaster ride. Watch the trailer below.

As per reports, the official plot of the series talks about post Mr. Nobody's loss, the members of the Doom Patrol are now mini-sized and stuck on Cliff's toy car race track. Here they start to deal with Niles Caulder aka The Chief's feelings of betrayal while dealing with their own personal baggage.

And, as each member faces the task of growing beyond their own painful past experiences, they have to come together to accept and protect the family's newest member: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' aunt, whose abilities remain a mysterious yet possible threat to the end of the world.

The series stars April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, and Jovian Wade in lead roles. Doom Patrol Season 2's first three episodes will arrive on HBO Max Thursday, June 25, 2020, followed by a new weekly episode for the next six weeks.

About season one

Season 1 saw the supervillain Mr. Nobody catch the Chief. As the team travelled to rescue him, they discovered that in fact, he was the reason for the tragic events which gave them their strength. Mr. Nobody and the Beard Hunter were jailed in the White Space by the end of the season, and the Doom Patrol are left to face their discoveries.

