Huma Qureshi Starts Her Own Quarantine Series, Sonakshi Sinha Is All Praises

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are coming up with ways to tackle the problem of mental illness that is being faced by one and all. Joining the bandwagon of stars who have started their own quarantine series, Huma Qureshi shared the trailer of her quarantine show It’s Neverrr Too Late. The series will embark on the actress' journey where she will interact with people, experts, and fans while talking about self-love, healing, and dealing with anxieties.

Huma Qureshi starts her own quarantine series

Huma Qureshi shared the gripping trailer on her Instagram where she shared the ways she is spending her quarantine period. In the clip, the actress can be heard saying that “after going through this Corona coaster which I mean as the roller coaster of emotions where some days are good and productive while some days are extra happy. Somedays I feel like crying like any melodrama queen and some days were completely unproductive.”

Adding, she said in the clip, “I am not an expert, just a person who wants to share and talk to you about my issues, your issues and talk to some of my friends, expert and talk to my fans through my weakly mails.” While captioning the post, the actress wrote that the lockdown has been hard for all the people aid such pandemic, the actress wrote that she is making an attempt to talk about mental well-being and anxieties. She also wrote that its time that people bring their mental health conversations out of the closet. Sonakshi Sinha shared the trailer on her Twitter handle and praised the actress’s move of spreading positivity online. While praising the initiative, Sonakshi wrote, “SO awesome Humzy!!!.”

This is SO awesome Humzy!!! Guys check it out!!! https://t.co/ObfRendujI https://t.co/SSz9JzmbWH — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Leila actress has been quite active on social media as she is often seen posting quarantine updates. Earlier, the actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out as she shared her motivation for doing 108 Surya namaskars. She revealed through the caption that it was De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh who had advised the full-body exercise and Huma felt great after the workout. However, the added driving force for the workout has a hilarious context. Huma revealed that she made a huge bet with her brother and actor Saqib Saleem and pokes fun at him through the post asking him to pay up.

