DWTS Elimination Week 7: Here Are Some Elimination Predictions For Tonight's Episode

Dancing With the Stars is already in its seventh week and fans cannot get enough of the ABC reality show. Season 29 of the show started airing on September 14 and with every upcoming episode, it is inching towards its finale. Hence, viewers have started speculating about which star will get eliminated in DWTS elimination in week 7. Read on to see some predictions and theories.

DWTS Elimination week 7

Tonight ABC will air the new episode of DWTS, but the last episode of the show which aired on October 19. The episode shocked many fans and left other speculating about who is more likely to be eliminated in the October 26 episode. A report in Goldedrby revealed that on its discussion forum, many fans have speculated that after American footballer Vernon Davis was eliminated last week, there are high chances that two other celebrities might come under the axe this week.

The ‘Cheer’ coach Monica Aldama was really in the bottom two on Top 13 night of DWTS but the coach improved her dancing chops and was safe in the 80s Night episode. However, some fans think that Aldama is still far away from finding her footing on the show. In addition to this reality television star Chrishell Stause and rapper Nelly, have also scored low in the past few episodes. Their lacklustre performances landed the two with low scores as well.

Who went home on DWTS in October 19 episode?

Fans of the show must have seen that it appeared as though the footballer had not found his footing on the show for a long time. Many of his performances left both the judges and the audiences quite unimpressed. DWTS fans might remember that on Top 13 night Davis was mistakenly announced as one of the bottom two. But the footballer did land in the bottom two on 80s Night.

He got lucky as the judges unanimously voted to save him and actor Jesse Metcalfe ended up getting eliminated. But, landing in the bottom two, just means that he is not getting enough votes from audiences. Finally, Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated in week 6 of the show, after performing the Cha Cha dance style.

The 36-year-olds elimination was quite dramatic too. Davis was second to last on the leaderboard, just ahead of Skai Jackson. But viewer votes saved Jackson, Davis and Johnny Weir were left in bottom two. In a split decision from the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Davis, but Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voted to save Weir, so Davis was eliminated.

