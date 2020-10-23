7 Best Halloween Movies On Netflix: List Of Thrillers To Watch On October 31

The holiday season is upon us. People across the world are unwinding all their worries and stress, and preparing to celebrate the upcoming holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years. In spite of the exponential amount of stress and difficulties that 2020 brought upon us, the holidays are something everyone is looking forward to. One of the best ways to rejuvenate during the holiday season is to watch Halloween movies on Netflix with your family. Here are some of the best Halloween movies on Netflix.

Read | Where is Dream Home Makeover filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Netflix Show

Best Halloween movies on Netflix

Rebecca

Rebecca on Netflix was released on October 16. The British romantic thriller is based on the bestselling Daphne du Maurier novel of 1938, which goes by the same name. The movie features actors Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Tom Goodman-Hill and etc. The official plot synopsis of the movie Rebecca on Netflix reads, “A young newlywed moves to her husband’s imposing estate, where she must contend with his sinister housekeeper and the haunting shadow of his late wife” . The psychological thriller set in the bygone era might just be the perfect pick to watch with your family this Halloween.

Read | What time does Move release on Netflix? See details about Move release time & date here

A Quiet Place

This American post-apocalyptic film had won many hearts and at the same time horrified many fans with his one of its kind storylines. This science-fiction horror’s plot revolves around a father (John Krasinski) and a mother (Emily Blunt) who struggle to survive and raise their children in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial monsters who have an acute sense of hearing. Hence, as this lone family inhabits a solitary world full of monsters, they strive to survive by remaining quiet all the time, and under all circumstances. However, this becomes an impossible task, when their little baby boy is born, as the baby cries incessantly.

World War Z

This 2013 science fiction film stars none other than Brad Pitt in the lead role. Brad plays the role of Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator who must travel the world to find a way to stop a zombie pandemic. Fans follow around Lane (Pitt) as he scurries to do his job, and keep his family alive at the same time. If you need more convincing to watch this film this Halloween, you must know that Brad Pitt looks gorgeous in the film, with his long blond lock of hair.

Read | What time does The Queen's Gambit release on Netflix? See details here

#Alive

#Alive is a 2020 Korean horror film and is based on the 2019 script Alone by Matt Naylor. The thriller revolves around a video game live streamer's struggle for survival, as he is forced to stay alone at his apartment in Seoul during a zombie apocalypse. The film was released on Netflix on September 8, 2020.

Wounds

British Iranian filmmakers Babak Anvari made his English language film debut with Wounds in 2019. The psychological thriller stars Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson in the lead. This film revolves around a New Orleans bartender whose seemingly normal life is sprawled by disturbing and mysterious things after he brings home a phone that was left behind at his bar. Wounds is not an easy film to watch and will be especially more petrifying to watch alone. This makes it a perfect movie to watch with friends.

The Cabin in the Woods

This 2011 film, is a horror-comedy, starring Chris Hemsworth alongside Kristen Connolly, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Richard Jenkins, and Bradley Whitford. The story of this Netflix film revolves around a group of college students who retreat to a remote forest cabin where they fall victim to backwoods zombies. However, the horrifying plot reveals comes when they learn that a group of technicians are manipulating events taking place in their humble retreat in the woods, from an underground facility.

Read | Shawn Mendes reacts to his own Netflix documentary trailer 'In Wonder'; watch

Tau

Federico D’Alessandro’s Tau is a hidden Netflix gem and it is highly likely that many viewers have still not discovered it. It stars American actor Maika Monroe in the lead alongside Ed Skrein. Tau features a woman who tries to hack a house's computer program after she becomes trapped inside it by a crazy scientist. In her quest to escape from the house she befriends an AI named Tau. The science fiction film features many badass action moments.

Image Source: @simply.armie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.