What Time Does Barbarians Release On Netflix? Read About The Historical Drama Set In 9AD

For the fans of shows like Vikings and The Last Kingdom, Netflix is bringing out another historical drama called the Barbarians series. The Season 1 of the Barbarian series is all set to release this month on Netflix. The Netflix series is already gaining huge anticipation from its fanbase as the series is based in 9AD and is set to showcase History's greatest empire. The trailer of the Barbarian Season 1 series shows a glimpse of a huge army travelling through the forest, where it is regarded as history's greatest empire, greatest traitor and a battle that changed the world. If the hype of the show is matched to the content of the show, the Netflix series is soon to be a hit amongst the historical drama lovers.

The plot of Barbarian series revolves around the time of the war when German tribes launch an attack on the passing Roman soldiers. The series is set during the time of the battle of the Teutoburg forest. The story then unfolds about how the German tribes try and stop the Roman Empire evolution. Read on to know 'what time does Barbarians release on Netflix?'

What time does Barbarians release on Netflix?

Barbarians season 1 release date 2020 is slated for October 23rd. The Netflix series Barbarians release time is expected to be around 12 am PDT according to Pacific Time, which would be 3 am according to EST. The fans of the show in the UK will be able to tune in to the show on Netflix at 8 AM as per the British Summer Time (BST). The Netflix users from India will be able to watch the show from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Barbarians season 1 on Netflix will show 6 episodes in its first season. The characters who are regarded as the main characters and would be seen in all 6 episodes are Gaetano Aronica as Varus, Bence Ferenczi as Berulf Buddy Y, Jeanna Goursand as Thusnelda, David Schütter as Folkwin Wolfspeer and Bernhard Shütz as Segestes. Apart from these actors, Tibor Milos Kriski will also be seen playing the role of Berulf Buddy, while Jeremy Miliker will be seen as Ansgar and Laurence Rupp would be seen in the role of Arminius. Many actors from Germany and Hungary will also be included among the show's cast.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Barbarians

