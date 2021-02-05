DYK The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon And Amy Teamed Up For Another Show Called 'Call Me Kat'?

The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon aka Jim Parson and Amy aka Mayim Bialik had won millions of hearts in the show as a couple. Did you know the duo had teamed up again for a new show called Call me Kat? Read further to know everything about the show based on BBC series Miranda which aired a few years ago.

TBBT's Sheldon and Amy teamed up for a new show

The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon played by Jim Parsons had produced a television show with his co-star Mayim Bialik. They had partnered for a new multi-camera comedy called Call me Kat from Big Bang studio Warner Bros. TV. The show is based on Miranda Hart's BBC series Miranda. The TV series was based on Miranda who gets herself in awkward situations all the time. The show will focus on the lead character Carla who is a 39-year-old woman who has to struggle every day against society. Her mother has taught her that you cannot have everything in the world and still be happy. However, Carla is seen spending all the money her parents have set aside for her wedding. She uses it all to set up a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

The first season of Call me Kat premiered on Fox on January 3, 2021. Jim Parson's series features Mayim in the lead role along with Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, Leslie Jordan, and Swoosie Kurtz in supporting roles. Carla is initially shown to be a professor, who leaves her job and decides to open a cat studio. The series is Executive produced by Mayim Bialik and Darlene Hunt through Sad Clown Productions, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak through That's Wonderful Productions and Angie Stephenson and star Miranda Hart through BBC Studios. Eric Norsoph from the Wonderful world and Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught from Clown productions were seen producing the show. The show was initially to be named as Carla but later the title Call me Kat was finalized before airing it.

About TBBT's Sheldon and Amy

The Big Bang Theory is an American sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. The show featured Jim Parson and Sheldon Cooper and Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler along with actors like Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch. Sheldon and Amy meet each other through an online dating app and soon fall in love with each other. Their weird traits gave major couple goals to the audience for several years.

