Jim Parsons Reveals He Auditioned For 'The Office' Before Landing 'The Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons is best known for playing the eccentric genius physicist Sheldon Cooper in Chuck Lorre’s The Big Bang Theory. But, had things worked out in a different way, the reality could have proven to be something else. Parson has revealed that before he made it to the cast member of the show that brought him fame and fortune, he auditioned for yet another classic sitcom, known as The Office.

Parsons revealed the same during a panel discussion hosted for the promotion of Fox’s Call Me Kat, a show that is front lined by Mayim Bialik. Bialik played Jim Parson’s on-screen girlfriend-turned-wife, Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory. This revelation was a part of an article on Deadline.

Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory alongside Mayim Bialik

As per the very same article, Parsons never revealed which character did he exactly audition for, but he did reveal his initial feelings towards the American version of the show. He was quoted saying that the idea of doing a remake was stupid and if America needed a show about an office, some maker would have already made one by 2001. Despite what Parsons felt about the remake, the fate of the US version of The Office is well known.

The Big Bang Theory: Here's how it started & how it ended

The Big Bang Theory started off as a show about a handful of misfits who suffer from social anxiety and are unable to as much as even have a decent conversation with women, let alone dating or getting married to one. As the comedy show progressed, the characters evolved significantly, and the show won multiple awards until its conclusion with the end of season 12. By then, three out of the four male characters that debuted in the Pilot episode had found their respective wives and Parsons had won the Nobel Prize, an award that he craved for since the beginning of the series.

What is Jim Parson Up To these days:

On the work front, Jim Parsons was last seen in a Netflix Original movie, Boys In The Band. Boys In The Band stars the likes of White Collar alum Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Zachary Quinto and Black Monday star Andrew Rannels, to name a few. Prior to that, Parsons was seen as an influential talent agent in Hollywood, a Netflix show that is created by Ryan Murphy. Parson’s next role will be that of an executive producer on Mayim Bialik’s upcoming sitcom, Call Me Kat. Call Me Kat is inspired by Miranda Hart’s BBC comedy show, titled Miranda.

