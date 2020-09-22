Ekta Kapoor Announces 'Broken But Beautiful' S3, Introduces Lead Characters Rumi & Agastya

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently announced the third instalment of Broken But Beautiful through her official social media handle. She posted a short video which spoke about incomplete love stories and broken hearts, indicating that the third season will have a tragic side to the story. Ekta Kapoor has also mentioned that the lead characters in this tale will be Rumi and Agastya who have a not-so-common love story. Fans have mentioned in the comments section that they are quite elated about the upcoming series.

Ekta Kapoor announces new season

Ekta Kapoor recently took to Instagram to announce the next season of the much-loved Alt Balaji series, Broken But Beautiful. She posted a short video, throwing some light on the theme of the upcoming instalment while introducing the lead characters, Rumi and Agastya. The post speaks about how love fades out in some cases as people lose interest and the obsession shifts from one person to another. The video also shows a few heart-breaking clippings indicating that Broken But Beautiful Season 3 will have quite a few emotional scenes.

In the caption for the post, Ekta Kapoor has spoken about the characters Rumi and Agastya who are all set to have a short-lived story. She mentioned that their story will be all about living in the moment and enjoying the little time they have together. Ekta Kapoor has also added that their story will not be about the concept of ‘forever’ but rather about utilizing time to the fullest.

Ekta Kapoor has mentioned that the story of this series has been written by her, with a lot of love and affection. She has also added that she will be announcing the cast of Broken But Beautiful Season 3 soon. At the end of the caption, Ekta Kapoor has asked her followers to guess who will possibly star in the upcoming series. Have a look at the video on Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Ekta Kapoor’s followers have been guessing who would be the lead actors in Broken But Beautiful 3. Most of the fans have been demanding Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla in lead roles. This pairing has a huge fan following ever since their appearance on the television reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

