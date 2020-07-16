Ekta Kapoor Announces Pavitra Rishta Fund For Mental Health Awareness In Memory Of Sushant

A month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, producer Ekta Kapoor who launched the actor has signed a deal with Tarun Katial to launch the Pavitra Rishta Fund. This fund focuses to spread mental health awareness among people. The producer launched Sushant Singh Rajput through her daily soap Pavitra Rishta.

In an interview with a news agency, Ekta Kapoor shared that the times have drastically shifted from what it was ten years ago as there is a lot more pressure today. She continued that with the pandemic around, especially with all the people being confined to their homes, everybody is experiencing more anxiety and stress. Furthermore, Ekta Kapoor mentioned that stress levels due to work, friction at home, loss of jobs, etc have contributed to the ongoing issues of deteriorating mental health conditions in many. She added that it is her privilege to be a part of the Pavitra Rishta Fund and she will always be happy to be a part of such initiatives in the future as well.

Sushant Singh Rajput gained major recognition with his show Pavitra Rishta. The leads of the show Sushant and Ankita Lokhande were widely loved and appreciated by the audience. The duo also dated each other after they met in the show. Tarun Katial, the CEO of Zee5 India also talked about the fund and said that they are trying to create awareness and help as many individuals as they can who are suffering from mental health issue.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput will appear in his last film role as Manny. The film, Dil Bechara, has been set for an online release and features the late actor. The movie also marks the debut of actor Sanjana Sanghi and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra.

Dil Bechara is based on The Fault in our Stars and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The film will release on July 24, 2020, and fans of the actor are eager to watch Sushant Singh Rajput for the last time, as evident from posts on social media. The trailer of the film Dil Bechara created a huge buzz among the audiences and became the most liked film trailer, beating several prominent Hollywood trailers as well.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his house-help. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident. The case is still under investigation. Police have been questioning Sushant's friends and family for the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

